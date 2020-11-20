BAKER CITY
The Bureau of Land Management’s National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center will support Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s two-week statewide “freeze” to slow the spread of COVID-19 effective Nov. 18 through Dec. 2.
The center will be joining many public facilities, including museums, pools, sports courts, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, zoos, gardens, aquariums, and venues as part of the freeze on indoor activities
The planned Family Fun Day, scheduled for Nov. 27, has been postponed. The event may be rescheduled later in the season, and details will be shared at the appropriate time.
The Center’s 4.2 miles of developed trails will remain available to public use during the freeze and are an excellent option for outdoor recreation. Trails are not plowed or cleared of ice, making them ideal for non-motorized activities like snowshoeing and cross-country skiing when snow is on the ground.
All visitors are strongly encouraged to make smart decisions and follow Centers for Disease Control and State of Oregon guidance to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. These measures include:
• Practice social distancing by maintaining two wagon wheels (6 feet) between you and others visiting the center.
• Wear cloth face coverings, like bandanas, where social distancing is difficult (except for those who are under age 2 or have trouble breathing).
• Wash your hands often. While you’re outdoors, use hand sanitizers.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
• Most importantly, stop the wagon train and stay at home if you don’t feel well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.