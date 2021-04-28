PHOENIX
In honor of Arbor Day, Sparklight has announced it has extended its partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees on behalf of customers who switch to paperless billing. Now in its seventh year, the partnership has resulted in 110,000 trees being planted in Sparklight markets and is helping further the Foundation’s Time for Trees® initiative – a commitment to plant 100 million trees in forests and communities worldwide by 2022, the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day.
“We’re excited to extend our partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and assist in their initiative to help reverse damage done by the natural disasters that have impacted the communities we serve,” said Trish Niemann, Sparklight Senior Director of Corporation Communications. “By choosing paperless billing and online statement delivery, customers can join Sparklight in protecting our environment while at the same time enjoying the convenience that paperless billing offers.”
Paperless billing is part of Sparklight’s ongoing effort to offer customers more choices while reducing the company’s impact on the environment.
“One of the best things about holidays like Earth Day and Arbor Day is that they are days that look toward the future instead of looking toward the past,” said Arbor Day Foundation President Dan Lambe. “We are so thankful for Sparklight, who works with us to preserve and protect our planet with the simple act of planting trees. We must all come together to invest in a greener future and realize that the time for trees is now.”
In addition to reducing impact on the environment, opting into paperless billing provides Sparklight customers with secure online access to their current statements, payment options, and account history.
To opt in, or for more information about Sparklight paperless billing, customers can visit www.sparklight.com.
