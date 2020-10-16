International Fly Fishing Film Festival features worldwide angling adventures

PACIFIC NORTHWEST
The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, coming virtually to British Columbia, Washington and Oregon at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22, features 10 films, 6 to 16 minutes in length, from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.
One attendee will be selected to win the 2020 Grand Prize drawing consisting of thousands of dollars of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors.
The event is hosted by the Fly Fishing Show.
For information, contact https://www.flyfilmfest.com/
In addition to the films, there will be fly fishing product give-aways and other promotions at the event.
Among the films to be screened are:
• “Particles and Droplets,” by Gilbert Rowley, a look at the world from a different perspective with fly fishing the catalyst;
• “Aurora Fontinalis,” by Intents Media. An adventurous trip after giant brook trout in the far north;
• “Iqaluk,” by Hooké. A far northern fly-fishing adventure to Nunavik in search of Arctic Char;
• “The Mend,” by Broc Isabelle. A father-son relationship complicated by career and responsibilities all set to a fly-fishing background; and
• “Nine Foot Rod,” by Dana Lattery. Four fly-fishing guides embark on a trip to Oman in search of giant trevally and Indo-Pacific Permit.
Others include “AK 30,” seeking a 30-inch trout in Alaska’s Naknek River; “The Bull Run,” looking for a bull trout north of the 49th parallel in the Rockies; and “Poetry in Motion,” the story of Maxine McCormack’s journey to become world fly-fishing champion.
Trailers for all films can be seen online at flyfilmfest.com.
The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, founded in 2011, screens at more than 120 locations worldwide each year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.