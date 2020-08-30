Sitting around the coffee table at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida the other day we started talking about some interesting tidbits of military history and this article touches on some of them.
Did you know that the Coast Guard is smaller than the New York Police Department? Then I was thinking what other facts about the military would be interesting, and I found out that some of our nuclear missile systems use outdated technology because they are hard to hack! Outdated IBM computers using 8-inch floppy disks. I wonder if the new kids growing up even know how to turn those old systems on. As a side note: our U.S. Military’s nuclear arsenal has been reduced by 84% since the Cold War.
Speaking about the Cold War: both President Reagan and Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev agreed that they would pause the Cold War if there was an alien invasion. In the meantime, during the Cold War over 11 million people died in various conflicts where the USA supplied one side and the Soviets supplied the other.
Then I came across a story that we were using drone technology in WWII. On one of the manufacture lines at a plant called Radioplane Company producing them was a lady by the name of Norma Jeane Dougherty whom we all know as Marilyn Monroe. Would have been nice to work at that plant in 1945! Her discovery was the result of an Army photographer shooting morale-boosting shots of female workers working in factories producing war machines for our men serving in war zones. She was married back then and her then husband Jim Dougherty (enlisted in the Marines), and then divorced her after she signed a contract with a modeling agency. The rest is history!
Did you know that today 71% of our young Americans between the ages of 17-24 are ineligible to serve in the U.S. Military? This is an alarming situation, think about it, only 29% are eligible to serve, if this continues our U.S. Military will suffer from lack of man/women power. This will at some time in the future compromise our national security. It’s a dangerous world out there and if we are to be ready, we better think about our youth today for our future tomorrow. We need to work on education, criminal history, and health issues and bring our youth up to the level of them able to serve, not lower our standards to meet this goal, as some would suggest.
Far fewer members of Congress now have direct military service than before. Between 1965-1975 at least 70% of our lawmakers in each legislative chamber had military service. Today it is down to about 18/19%. The legislature are the ones deciding our benefits. No wonder our VA is in the shape it is today.
The USA has about 737 military installations overseas alone.
Military members are more highly educated than the general population. Ninety-nine percent of the military has a high school education and only 60% of the general population has the same.
I also know that Marines hate to be called soldiers. Marines are Marines. Soldiers are in the Army. Airman are in the Air Force. Sailors are in the Navy. Coast Guardsman (Coastie) are members of the Coast Guard. The Pentagon has not established an official or unofficial name for Space Force personnel. I think ‘Spacee’ might work?! Give a call to the Pentagon and let them know what your idea is for their name.
In the 1950’s and ’60s the military tested chemical agents on parts of the United States: such as the San Francisco Bay area, Saint Louis, parts of Minnesota, South Carolina and Georgia. It was called Operation LAC (Large Area Coverage), and Zinc cadmium sulfide was used. We in the military are aware of the chemical experiments tested on our troops through-out the years. Mustard gas (WWII) was one, nerve gas spray called Project 112 from 1963 to the early 1970s that sprayed different ships and Navy sailors was another. Uninformed troops from 1946-1962 were exposed to ionizing radiation when the U.S. government conducted more than 1,000 nuclear tests and exposed many of our military. I decided to stop here with the experiments information because it saddens me to think that we did these in the first place. I am sure that all of this was done to improve our military and its effectiveness but at what cost?
“The world is a dangerous place, not because of those who do evil, but because of those who look on and do nothing.” — Albert Einstein.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.