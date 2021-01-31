Integra Resources celebrates retirement of 2 employees after 34 years

JORDAN VALLEY
Two prolific workers from Integra Resources’ DeLamar Mine, each with decades of experiences under their belts, are about to enjoy a new experience—retirement.
Boyd Walker and Alexis Stanford both began their careers in mining at DeLamar in Owyhee County, Idaho in 1987. The pair are set to retire after long and colorful careers that spanned 34 years each at the DeLamar mine. The mine is currently being advanced towards potential future re-development by Integra Resources after it went into care and maintenance in the late 1990’s.
A jack-of-all-trades, Walker quickly became someone who the site team could rely on to get just about any job done. As a key member of the surface crew, Walker did everything from repairing fencing to operating large equipment, and everything in between. In 2013, Walker began his work as an equipment operator, and inspired others on the job through his determination and dedication to his work.
“Boyd has always been ready to jump in and tackle any challenge head on. He’s the kind of co-worker that others look up to,” said Tom Jordan, project operations manager at Integra Resources in a news release.
Stanford began her career at the DeLamar gold-silver mine in Owyhee County as an exploration worker. She traveled around the Owyhee Mountains picking up samples until she began working as a surface crew member. She completed tasks including helping with blasting, building maps and fixing fences. About 20 years ago, Stanford started working in the office, where she became a staple of the mine site and helped champion its involvement in the surrounding community.
“We can always count on Alexis to handle her many responsibilities that keep the place running smoothly. As a true family and people person, we can also always count on her to make this a really fun place to work. Around here, she’s known as the ‘skunk whisperer.’ Over the years she has had three skunks as office pets!” said Linda Tunnell, site support coordinator at Integra Resources. “We will miss her leadership, determination, care for the community and, definitely, her zucchini cake.”
Stanford looks back at her more than three decades of work and really encourages others to consider working at the mine.
“I am grateful for the huge variety of job experience I was offered at the mine. I was enabled to continuously advance my career and move up in the company, all while working in a family environment so close to my home in Jordan Valley. I will miss my colleagues and am looking forward to this next chapter of my life,” said Stanford.
Walker and Stanford spent years working together at the mine, and now the couple will spend their retirement together. The two plan on kicking off their next adventure by camping in DeLamar, Idaho and eventually go on a long trip to Alaska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.