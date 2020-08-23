The Summer term officially ended last week at Treasure Valley Community College. Fall classes begin on September 28 and we are doing everything we can to continue to prepare for in-person classes.
In fact, that’s still the top question we are getting at TVCC: Will you really offer in-person classes this fall? And my answer is YES. Short of another Governor’s Executive Order like we had last spring, TVCC will offer classes in-person. Of course, we are also offering many of our classes remotely too. Whatever your comfort level and your preference, we are doing our best to accommodate student preferences.
This week we walked through campus, into every classroom, making sure we are arranging classes to allow for social distancing. This means a class that previously held more than 50 students is now limited to about 25. That’s a huge shift for our facilities staff and for scheduling classes.
It also means that many of our faculty are stepping up once again to be creative in how to offer access to critical classes for more students. Some are recording their lectures and then offering more individual times through office hours. Others are teaching their class in-person to half the students while the other half can watch and participate in real-time over Zoom. It’s been amazing to see the resilience our instructors, staff, and especially our students are showing.
As we prepared for fall term, we surveyed our current students to see how they were feeling about remote and virtual learning. While most agreed TVCC did a good job managing the change and providing support during spring term, more than 30 percent said they would not return to college if all classes were virtual. And that’s not just happening at TVCC. Enrollment is down across the state. For TVCC it is not about the numbers. For us, it’s about making sure students have access to education, especially those essential careers.
As we prepare, we need our community’s help. While moving back to Phase 1 in Malheur County did not change day-to-day operations at TVCC, it is a signal that there is more we all need to do. We also met with the Malheur County Health Department this week to review our fall plans and to get their advice. We are so appreciative of their efforts to support TVCC in making sure we are following best practices in reopening for fall.
When you come on campus, we are always requiring face coverings to be worn, and you will see our employees doing the same. We are still holding the TVCC Board of Education meetings virtually and limiting other events and activities to reduce contact. In fact, the only area open to the public is our Student Services Center.
We have strict spacing and cleaning protocols in place for our Residence Hall and have already identified quarantine rooms in the event we need to isolate students on campus. We are adding requirements to classroom cleaning and cleared out many gathering areas.
We are planning for our first-ever all-virtual in-service and redesigning how we will welcome students back to campus in September.
In many ways, it’s a stark contrast to the welcoming and close environment we have enjoyed at TVCC, but we know it is necessary. Although it will feel different, I have no doubt TVCC will continue to meet these challenges and make fall term a success for students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.