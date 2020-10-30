Earlier this summer, I spent vacation time with one of my sons’ families at a rental lodge in the Mt. Hood National Forest. We hiked around gorgeous Trillium Lake. We spent time at the fragrant Lavender Fields with its accompanying chorus of humming bees, then drove for miles and miles trying to find a shortcut back. We visited the Government Camp Cultural Center and Museum and bought ice cream cones and marionberry jam. Then we came home through Bend, Oregon, and the breathtaking Painted Hills Overlook via Highway 26. A road less traveled and more winding and picturesque than its southern sister Highway 20. I recommend it, if you have the time.
Make sure you know where your spare tire is, though. We had to look it up on YouTube since the van’s front right tire blew not once, but twice. (The spare was inside the left rear wall of the van.) We spent far too much time inside Les Schwab dealerships while the kids ran up and down the rows of new tires. The vacation emergencies included burns, bruises, and a wandering toddler, which reminded me that I haven’t been a young mother for awhile.
In the case of six-year-old Isaac, it was an abrasion on his scalp after falling from a large branch onto a large boulder. Fortunately I brought a first aid kit. Inside it were, miracle of miracles, lots of bandages, triple antibiotic, and plenty of gauze to wrap around his head and make sure everything stayed in place. Even though it didn’t stay in place. He healed fast, at any rate.
When I got home, I bought more bandages, triple antibiotic, and gauze, enough to supplement the emergency supplies I have stashed in my car and closets and garden shed and garage shelves. When the pandemic hit, I knew I was in no danger of running out of anything. I probably have enough toilet paper to last several years, at least. I don’t have to worry about there not being enough. My handbag might as well be a backpack, since I tend to bring everything that might possibly be needed wherever I go. But everyone knows who to come to in an emergency.
We are told that in the days before the Savior comes we must be prepared for intense difficulties. “And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring; Men’s hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken.” (Luke 21:25,26)
It is disturbing to know we live in such times. The scriptural verses make us aware of what is to come, which isn’t always very comforting. But we also have God’s promise that we will be watched over and accompanied on our journey. “Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the Lord thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.” (Deuteronomy 31:6)
At the October General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President and Prophet Russell M. Nelson remarked, “I urge you to take steps to be temporally prepared. But I am even more concerned about your spiritual and emotional preparation.”
He recommended that we make our homes and church congregations places of safety. “We need to create places where we are safe, both physically and spiritually. When your home becomes a personal sanctuary of faith—where the Spirit resides—your home becomes the first line of defense… Having places of security to which you can retreat will help you embrace the future with faith.”
“If ye are prepared ye shall not fear.” (Doctrine & Covenants 38:30)
I am so impressed with the families in our neighborhoods and communities, who are embracing the future with faith in spite of turbulent times. You are an inspiration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.