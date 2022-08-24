Former "American Idol" contestant Logan McDowall performs songs for the student body of Fruitland Elementary School on April 2, 2021. Virtual auditions are now open for the 2023 season of the show, with deadlines for those living in Idaho on Friday and those living in Oregon on Sept. 15.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Those living in the Western Treasure Valley who are at least 15 by Sept. 15 and who want to wow the world with their singing skills on the 2023 season of "American Idol" have a limited time to register to submit their auditions. Virtual auditions are being held from 2 to 7 p.m. local time Friday for Oregonians and Idahoans.
There also will be other opportunities to register with a nationwide open call on Sept. 14 and an open call for the West and Midwest on Sept. 12.
ABC Entertainment is hosting open call live virtual Zoom auditions for the American singing competition TV series for hopefuls.
“During this season’s first round of ‘American Idol,’ hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at making Idol history and being crowned the next ‘American Idol’ as we enter season six on ABC,” reads a news release.
This year marks the third virtual nationwide talent search, dubbed Idol Across America, which has been open to people in all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.
