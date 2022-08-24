Idol Across America deadlines near for Idaho, Oregon

Former "American Idol" contestant Logan McDowall performs songs for the student body of Fruitland Elementary School on April 2, 2021. Virtual auditions are now open for the 2023 season of the show, with deadlines for those living in Idaho on Friday and those living in Oregon on Sept. 15.

 Corey Evan, file | Argus Observer

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Those living in the Western Treasure Valley who are at least 15 by Sept. 15 and who want to wow the world with their singing skills on the 2023 season of "American Idol" have a limited time to register to submit their auditions. Virtual auditions are being held from 2 to 7 p.m. local time Friday for Oregonians and Idahoans.

There also will be other opportunities to register with a nationwide open call on Sept. 14 and an open call for the West and Midwest on Sept. 12.



