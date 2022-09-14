Purchase Access

BOISE – The State Department of Education, in partnership with NASA Aerospace Scholars, is offering Idaho 11th graders the chance to explore a future in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and aerospace careers.

“This program truly gives kids a springboard to their futures,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “Seeing talented Idaho students explore their passion for STEM with world-class instructors is absolutely inspiring, and I know that this year will be no different.”



