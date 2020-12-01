BOISE
Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation will adopt a new fee structure and site-type simplification that will go into effect on Dec. 10. There will also be a $2 increase to the motor vehicle entrance fee, from $5 to $7.
The fee structure and campsite-type simplifications are designed to make the reservation process easier by limiting the amount of site types from which to choose. In effect, the number of campsite options has been reduced to three: Basic, Electric, and Full Hook-Up. For example, the term Serviced Site has been eliminated and replaced with either Electric Site or Full Hook-Up Site, making it easier to identify what the ideal campsite is for all customers.
This also means a fee increase across the board, ranging from 8%-16% per site. It should also be noted that the new fees are now tax inclusive and more transparent to the customer.
“With our improved fee structure, users will know exactly what they are paying for their sites. And additional revenue from the fee increases will be used to improve and maintain campsites, ensuring users have great outdoor experiences for generations to come,” said Susan Buxton, interim director for parks and recreation.
Customers can expect to see the new site types and fee increases when the nine-month reservation window reopens on Dec. 10, as well as on self-pay envelopes for both day use and walk-up camping.
Out-of-state residents will also see the standard surcharge of $3 per night for campsites, $5 per night for camper cabins and yurts, and 10% per night for houses, cottages, deluxe cabins, and group camps.
A reminder to all Idaho residents to purchase their Idaho State Passport sticker with their annual motor vehicle registration: The $10 sticker saves time and money by waiving the motor vehicle entrance fee to any of your Idaho state parks.
