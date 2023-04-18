Idaho potatoes are first vegetable to participate in American Diabetes Association Better Choices for Life program

Having diabetes doesn’t mean you have to cut out starchy foods completely. You can still enjoy them in the right portion size.

EAGLE – The Idaho Potato Commission and the American Diabetes Association have announced a multi-year partnership making fresh Idaho potatoes the first vegetable to participate in the ADA’s esteemed, Better Choices for Life program. The purpose of the partnership is to help educate tens of millions of Americans on ways they can add Idaho potatoes to their meal plan.

Diabetes is one of the country’s greatest health crises. Every 23 seconds someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with diabetes and 133 million Americans are living with diabetes or prediabetes. With a mission to prevent and cure diabetes and improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes, the number one question the ADA receives is, what can I eat? Many wrongly believe they cannot eat potatoes. 



