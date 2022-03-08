Check out this Potato Turkey Burger Pie courtesy of the Idaho Potato Commission.
Recipe follows:
Ingredients:
1 1/2 pounds Idaho Potatoes, washed and thinly sliced
1/2 cup minced onion (optional)
12 ounces ground turkey
Vegetable oil spray
1/2 cup barbecue sauce or ketchup (or a mixture of the two)
6 slices yellow, low-fat American cheese
Salt and pepper to taste (optional)
Ground beef may be substituted for turkey
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350° degrees. In a large, heavy stockpot, bring potato slices and 3 cups water to boiling. Boil, covered for 3 minutes or until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork. Drain and set aside.
In a large frying pan with a lid, place onion (if using) and 1 tablespoon water. Cook onion and water over high heat with lid on for 2 minutes. Add the ground turkey and cook, stirring for 4 minutes, or until meat is browned and cooked through.
Spray a 9-inch, deep pie pan with vegetable oil spray. Place 2/3 of the potato slices into the bottom of the pie pan; spoon the ground turkey on top of the potatoes and drizzle the barbecue sauce on top of the meat. Cover the meat with 4 cheese slices, cutting them to fit. If desired, season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover the “pie” with the remaining potatoes, and top with the last 2 slices of cheese, cut into strips.
Cover pie loosely with foil, making sure that foil does not touch the top of the pie. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake another 10 minutes. Allow to cool 5 minutes before cutting and serving.
