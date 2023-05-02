Idaho® potato springtime gnocchi

This photo and recipe for Idaho® Potato Gnocchi with Spring Peas and Prosciutto as offered on the Idaho Potato Commission's website, were created by Jennifer Daskevich.

Brighten up your diet with Idaho® Potato Gnocchi, a perfect dish for this time of year. Boil the potatoes for 20 minutes and rice them after they’ve cooled. Combine with flour, salt, and egg to create the gnocchi dough. For the sauce, add the remaining ingredients to a pan, heat, and keep warm. Bring a different pot of water to a rolling boil and cook each gnocchi for 30 seconds or until it begins to float. Plate the gnocchi, ladle the sauce overtop and serve while warm! 

