Idaho® potato springtime gnocchi

Brighten up your diet with Idaho® Potato Gnocchi, a perfect dish for this time of year. Boil the potatoes for 20 minutes and rice them after they’ve cooled. Combine with flour, salt, and egg to create the gnocchi dough. For the sauce, add the remaining ingredients to a pan, heat, and keep warm. Bring a different pot of water to a rolling boil and cook each gnocchi for 30 seconds or until it begins to float. Plate the gnocchi, ladle the sauce overtop and serve while warm!
The following recipe was created by Jennifer Daskevich.
Idaho® Potato Gnocchi with Spring Peas and Prosciutto
Ingredients:
2 pounds Idaho® Potatoes, washed
3/4 cup flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 large egg
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup milk
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 cup fresh peas
1/4 pound Italian prosciutto or boiled ham, cut into 1/4-inch strips
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons butter
Directions:
Put the potatoes in a stockpot with 3 quarts of water. Bring the water to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat and cook potatoes at a strong simmer for approximately 20 minutes or until tender. Drain the water from the pot and let the potatoes cool for just a few minutes before removing potato skins.
While potatoes are still warm, put them through a ricer into a large mixing bowl.
Add the flour and salt and mix well. Create a well in the middle of the potato mixture and crack the egg into it. Use a fork to beat the egg and incorporate into the potato mixture.
Pour the potato mixture onto a well-floured surface and gather the dough together. Shape the dough into a large log. Divide the dough into four portions.
Roll one portion into a rope that is 1-inch thick. Cut into 1/2-inch pieces. Make an indentation on one side of each piece using your thumb or the back of a fork. Place the gnocchi on a platter and refrigerate until ready to cook. Continue with remaining dough.
In a medium saucepan, heat the cream over medium heat. Add salt, pepper and peas, and allow to simmer for 3 to 4 minutes. Add the prosciutto or ham and parmesan cheese and cook for 10 seconds before adding the butter to the mixture. Set saucepan aside and keep warm.
Cook the potato gnocchi by bringing 6 quarts of water to a rolling boil in a large stockpot. Add some of the gnocchi and cook until they begin to float, about 20 to 30 seconds. Scoop out the gnocchi with a strainer or slotted spoon and place them on a serving platter. Pour some of the sauce over the drained gnocchi. Continue to cook gnocchi in batches and serve them immediately with additional sauce ladled over the top.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.