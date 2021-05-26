This information was submitted in a news release from the Idaho Governor’s Office.
WEISER
A Weiser High School graduate is among 27 from throughout the state to earn a Governor’s Cup Scholarship for 2021. Overall there were 17 academic scholarships for four-year programs, one for excellence in education and nine for career technical tow- to three-year programs.
Weiser’s Kali Branstetter, who will be attending Boise State University this fall, is among the students who received academic scholarships.
Recipients were chosen from among more than 2,000 applicants by the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship Fund Inc.’s 14-member board of directors. Selections were made based on each applicant’s commitment to public service, academic achievement, leadership, and community involvement.
The award is $3,000 per year, renewable for up to four years, or two to three years for career-technical programs, contingent upon the length of the program.
“We are so impressed with the recipients for the 2021 Governor’s Cup Scholarship, especially for completing their senior year of high school during such an unprecedented time. These students have demonstrated their commitment to their neighbors, communities, and the state, and we are proud to have them become the next generation of Idaho leaders,” Governor Little said. “Additionally, we would like to express appreciation for the generous sponsors and donors who contributed to the scholarship program last year despite the event cancellation. Providing opportunities for these students has always been at the heart of the Governor’s Cup and being able to continue that legacy amid uncertain times is important.”
The Governor and First Lady will host a reception honoring the recipients on June 7 at the Capitol in Boise. The 2021 Idaho Governor’s Cup annual fundraising event will return to Sun Valley Sept. 9-11, where the continued support from numerous donors will allow the scholarship fund to continue serving students next year.
