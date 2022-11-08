MERIDIAN – November marks the beginning of The Idaho Foodbank’s Hope for the Holidays Campaign. This campaign runs through November and December. The Idaho Foodbank’s goal is to provide food for approximately 3.8 million meals each month.

Unfortunately, for many Idaho families the winter season brings additional financial stress. This can make the holidays less joyful for those struggling to make ends meet. With the support of the community, The Idaho Foodbank is working to allow everyone, regardless of their current financial situation, to have a holiday meal and nutritious food on the table throughout the season.



