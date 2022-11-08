MERIDIAN – November marks the beginning of The Idaho Foodbank’s Hope for the Holidays Campaign. This campaign runs through November and December. The Idaho Foodbank’s goal is to provide food for approximately 3.8 million meals each month.
Unfortunately, for many Idaho families the winter season brings additional financial stress. This can make the holidays less joyful for those struggling to make ends meet. With the support of the community, The Idaho Foodbank is working to allow everyone, regardless of their current financial situation, to have a holiday meal and nutritious food on the table throughout the season.
For those hoping to help, there are events and activities happening across Idaho during the Hope for the Holidays campaign. This includes activities that make everyday tasks, such as buying your groceries, fueling up your car, or shopping for gifts a way to support The Idaho Foodbank and your community.
“We know the holidays can be a particularly challenging time for Idahoans who are facing food insecurity,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “We are so grateful for the support we receive from businesses and community members all over Idaho to help our neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet.”
Statewide activities during the Hope for the Holidays Campaign include Albertsons Turkey Bucks campaign, Stinker Stores Stomp Out Hunger, as well as Giving Tuesday. In addition to these statewide activities there are events in each region of Idaho.
The University of Idaho and Idaho State University Food Fight has the two schools and their boosters competing to raise funds and food for those in need. The Food Fight competition ends at their football game on Nov. 19. Empty Bowls in the Treasure Valley will be online this year, with sales starting the day after Thanksgiving. There is also Sacks for Hunger with Boise State University throughout their football season. Holiday Heroes in North Central Idaho and Cranksgiving in Eastern Idaho are even more opportunities for communities across Idaho to help their neighbors receive a holiday meal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.