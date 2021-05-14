I was a Nickelodeon kid … and in ways, I still am!

Being socially awkward growing up (and later learning that I’m autistic), I found that the television was my main means of mental stimulation outside of school. My favorite channel? Nickelodeon.
A colleague introduced me to the documentary “The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story,” where I learned about its origins in an interactive TV experiment out of Columbus, Ohio called “Qube.” (Obviously, I wouldn’t have spelled it like that.) The idea was that viewers could interact with the program by “talking back” to it, or giving your feedback. Actually, you’d just push a button to pick an answer. But for the 1970s it was revolutionary.
Through that feedback, then-PBS research director Dr. Vivian Horner, known for her work on “The Electric Company, devised the original Nickelodeon concept known as “Pinwheel.”
Watching the footage they pulled from “Pinwheel,” I could see the obvious PBS influence with puppets and old-fashioned feel but also how goofy it has always been with its wacky imagery.
I know I talk mainly about game shows in my staff picks, and Nickelodeon has had some good game shows throughout the years (Search YouTube for “Legends of the Hidden Temple,” “Nick Arcade,” “Double Dare” and “Make the Grade”), but I liked quite a lot more of their content in my childhood. Pete and Pete? Those two made me wish I could’ve lived in Wellsville. And Weinerville? Taught me that it’s okay to be goofy as a grown-up. Thank goodness for Marc Weiner, otherwise I’d still feel like I don’t belong here!
Then there were the Nicktoons. “Rugrats?” Adored them, especially how adventurous Tommy Pickles can be. “Rocko’s Modern Life” — it predicted how I would grow up, inasmuch as I’ve often worked jobs for bosses I felt didn’t get me. (Also, my best friend in California is as close to a Filburt as you can get, which I think is awesome.)
But personally my favorite Nicktoon growing up was ”As told by Ginger,” because she and I share in our awkwardness. We’ve both felt like total ‘spazzes,’ we both have siblings we’ve often wished we didn’t and she’s had just as much trouble with dating guys as I’d had with gals. If only she were real, I feel we might’ve been really good friends.
And to think this network started out by importing shows from Japan (“Danger Mouse”), France (“Heathcliff”), and Canada (“You Can’t Do That on Television”)!
Nickelodeon helped shape my sense of humor, more so than most of my friends at school tried to. It helped me see that there’s better life out there than the sub-par neighborhood I lived in. It helped me see that there’s life after childhood and that I’m not the only one who felt misunderstood. It’s also shown me that when I someday become a dad, I need to see life through their eyes.
If you want to see what I saw in Nickelodeon of the 90’s, watch the documentary. You’ll enjoy it … or at least think, “No wonder this guy is so weird!” All I know is that while watching this thing, I felt nine again … except without my parents yelling at me.
I do still check out Nick from time to time. Unfortunately, while I appreciate Nickelodeon’s modern day game shows, which include the 2018 “Double Dare” revival, “Paradise Run” and, their most recent game, “Tooned In” — the rest of the network’s content feels a lot different than when I was young. The humor is different today, including on “Spongebob” (Compare the early episodes with the new ones and you’ll get my point.). I feel like it’s lost a bit of the charm, the adventurousness = and forward-thinking that helped it get going in the first place. And wherever did the educational value go? I feel it’s a little lacking today.
Then again, they’re not PBS Kids.
I’m not saying that in the future that I’d ban the orange blimp from my living room, I don’t see me doing that. Rather, I plan to show my future kids the Nick I grew up with in addition, to compare and contrast and let them see Nick the way I saw it. That and I’d love to sell Nick a game show or two, to help them get back to their roots. (Call me, Viacom!)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.