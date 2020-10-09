It’s full-on harvest time in my garden: onions, carrots, multiple varieties of peppers, three different kinds of heirloom tomatoes and more.
I’ve done a lot of canning and even some dehydrating in the past, but for the last couple of years, I have found another way to preserve the bounty: fermenting.
I just love that you can chop up your fresh veggies (and add to them if needed from the local farmers market or with organic produce from your local market), and then preserve them in all their beautiful full splendor of color with just a bit of water and salt.
If you want to try fermenting your own food, it’s doesn’t take long.
Just make sure you have sterilized glass jars to store it in, as fermenting will eat away at plastics, and they are not recommended for the process.
Once I have clean glasses I just set them out in a row in front of me and start chopping, mixing and adding them into the jar. Sometimes, if I’m using cabbage, I’ll throw it in a bowl with other chopped veggies then mix it together before packing it in the jar.
The key with fermenting is to really pack the food in there and leave a good amount of space from the top of the food to the mouth of the jar (about an inch).
Once it’s packed and you’ve added seasonings (such as peppercorns and dill), just cover it with brine. I use 4 teaspoons Himalayan salt to 2 cups of water and make sure the liquid covers all the veggies. You can use a little glass weight (typically available by canning supplies in any store that carries them), to keep the veggies down, but I like to take the exterior cabbage leaf and cut it into a little round that serves the same purpose.
Then you put on a flat and lid, and put it in a dark, cool cupboard for anywhere from 3 to 10 days. Open it (over the sink — remember it’s fermenting so it’s bound to fizz, and if its not super fizzy, it’s not really fermenting) every couple days to burp it and to taste test it to see if you like the flavor, which will get more robust over the days.
Once you find your perfect flavor, put that jar in the fridge and pat yourself on the back for making homemade probiotics. It will safely last in your fridge for up to three months — I have personally never been able to stretch it that far as I’m so fond of it.
Put your fermented food on anything — tacos, sandwiches, salads, side to a main meal, crackers, you get the gist — and enjoy.
