How to improve the flavor profile of grilled foods

Grilled foods over an open flame produce flavors that can't be replicated, according to Metro Creative Connection.

 Metro Creative Connection

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Many people insist grilling has no peers when it comes to cooking methods. Part of the allure of grilling is undoubtedly the chance to spend time outdoors in warm weather, which is when many people do the bulk of their cooking over an open flame. But grilling also produces unique flavors that simply can't be replicated.

It might be impossible to match the flavor of foods cooked over an open flame, but that doesn't mean those flavors can't be augmented. Grill masters can try these strategies to improve the flavor profile of their favorite grilled dishes.



Tags

Load comments