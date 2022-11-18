How to help her become a Girl Scout

Girl Scouts of Silver Sage is offering up the chance for the public to help local girls get into scouting with its gift of membership program. 

BOISE — Now through Dec. 31, the public is urged to help change the trajectory of a girl's life for $40. With the purchase of a Gift of Membership, Girl Scouts of Silver Sage will give a bee stuffie to a school-aged girl in need and an annual Girl Scout membership. She can join a troop, make new friends, participate in events like STEM Day, practice entrepreneurship skills through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, and even earn her way to one of our world-class camp properties. STEM is an educational acronym that stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

"We're hoping members of our community will join us in giving the gift of a lifetime to girls in need for just $40," said Rose Powell, recruitment manager, in a news release.



