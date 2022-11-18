How to help her become a Girl Scout

BOISE — Now through Dec. 31, the public is urged to help change the trajectory of a girl's life for $40. With the purchase of a Gift of Membership, Girl Scouts of Silver Sage will give a bee stuffie to a school-aged girl in need and an annual Girl Scout membership. She can join a troop, make new friends, participate in events like STEM Day, practice entrepreneurship skills through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, and even earn her way to one of our world-class camp properties. STEM is an educational acronym that stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
"We're hoping members of our community will join us in giving the gift of a lifetime to girls in need for just $40," said Rose Powell, recruitment manager, in a news release.
Girl Scouts allows girls to choose their adventures. When girls join, it leads to a bigger question, what are their interests? Girls can learn and discover their passion. It's a chance for growth, to find who they are or the direction they want to go.
While Girl Scouts is primarily known for their cookies, there is so much more than those tasty treats. Girl Scouts have evolved along with the girls. They can learn about STEM, Coding, Cybersecurity, Entrepreneurship, and Mechanical Engineering.
"One of our Lifetime Girl Scouts is now an Aerospace Engineer, helping send astronauts into space! It's amazing what the girls can do with a little support and encouragement," said Jason Burnette, CEO of Girl Scouts of Silver Sage.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.