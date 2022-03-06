How some parents are equipping their children to face disturbing headlines

ONTARIO — The stream of tough topics for parents to explain can feel unending.
Even here in Oregon, disturbing news from thousands of miles away can leave many children struggling to process what they see.
So how can parents help their young ones to cope?
Communicate Regularly
Paul and Korrie Alcoser, of Ontario, are parents to two teenagers, Isabella and Brandon.
“We want our kids to feel comfortable,” Korrie said. “Without proper communication, our children can bottle up their emotions and anxieties.”
When children see tragic news events, experts recommend regular family discussions to help young ones build resilience.
“Children process news differently than adults,” Korrie said. “It can be very confusing and scary for them. So it is important to ask our children what they think.”
Anthony Salkas, an Idaho-based mental health counselor who has worked with children for over 40 years, gave these practical suggestions for parents:
“With teens, ask what their friends are saying or how they are reacting — this can help encourage a discussion about their own feelings or reactions. With younger children, being ‘matter of fact’ about the event while assuring them that they will be safe is usually best.”
In addition to daily communication, Paul and Korrie have set aside one night per week to talk with their son and daughter about any concerns they may have.
They are not alone in adopting this tradition. For nearly two decades, families of Jehovah’s Witnesses like theirs around the world have been encouraged to make “family worship” a weekly routine.
“For many of our families, their weekly discussions are among the most important hours of the week,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “It has brought thousands of our families closer together and helped children feel safe and loved.”
Even if you haven’t yet established a routine of regular discussions, Paul believes it’s never too late to start.
“You would be surprised what is on our children’s minds and what they want to talk to you about,” he said. “Making sure that they know we are always available to talk is important.”
His daughter, Isabella, 16, agreed. “Even though it might be a little uncomfortable at first, engaging in small conversations — such as asking how their day was — can open a door for more serious conversations in the future,” she said.
Spending dedicated time doesn’t have to be a chore. The Alcosers use helpful tools and resources like those found on jw.org to make their family conversations fun and enjoyable.
Limit Exposure to Tragic News
Experts agree that children should not be sheltered, but it is wise to avoid overexposing them to the same tragic news coverage over and over.
How much exposure is safe?
For very young children, experts recommend sharing only basic information and avoiding graphic details.
With teens, they suggest limiting news time to 30-60 minutes.
Do Something Active Together
Salkas highlighted that physical activity — especially outdoors — is helpful. He also said that spending time with your children can make them feel safe and give them a sense of normalcy.
Brandon, 13, agreed. “Anything that involves physical activity helps me with anxiety,” he said. “Enjoying the beautiful scenery helps me take my mind off negative things that are going on in the world.”
Parents can’t control what happens in the world, but they can influence how their children cope with tragic news and help them to build resilience.
“For more practical tips, see the article on jw.org, “Disturbing News Reports and Your Children.”
