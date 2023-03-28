Editor's note: The following information is from the March Newsletter for Malheur County 4-H, as organized by Malheur County's OSU Extension.
MALHEUR COUNTY — 4-H is based on a positive youth development approach that recognizes all youth have interests, abilities and strengths that can be enhanced by participation in 4-H programs.
Research from Oregon State University suggests that participating in high quality 4-H programs helps youth thrive, and thriving youth achieve important developmental outcomes, like academic motivation and success, social competence and high personal standards. In 4-H, youth are able to:
•Fuel: 4-H fuels sparks. Having a spark in life is essential for youth to thrive because it ignites actions, encourages goal setting and enhances relationships with others. 4-H provides an environment for youth to identify and explore areas that interest them, which often results in youth developing and sustaining their spark.
• Grow: 4-H grows positive supportive relationships. A safe welcoming environment builds youth relationships with peers and adults and provides a place where youth experience respect, support and a sense of belonging.
• Connect: 4-H connects youth to their community. 4-H offers learning opportunities at the state, national and international level where youth can apply the skills they have developed and discover how their actions can make a difference in their community and the world.
• Thrive: 4-H helps youth thrive. High quality, engaging hands-on learning opportunities are a direct result of research based 4-H program planning.
Local meetings
4-H Association – Malheur County meets the fourth Tuesday of each month. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. and are held in the OSU Extension Office.
It is recommended that volunteers, parents, or a club representative attend the 4-H Association meetings.
The 2022-23 4-H Association Board members include: President Rachel Grace, Vice President Michelle Belnap, Secretary Brenna Maus and Treasurer Jan Tschida. Youth Representatives or Ambassadors include Elisabeth N. Anthony C., Hannah G. and Harley B.
For more information or to get involved in the local chapter, phone (541) 881-1417, visit https://bit.ly/OSU_MalCo or visit their Facebook page @MalheurCounty4H.
