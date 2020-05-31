With just a few weeks left in the spring quarter at Treasure Valley Community College, we are struck once again by how “not-normal” these last few months have been. And as we plan for students to return to campus this fall, we recognize that so many events and activities that we once took for granted, have been transformed by regulations, protocols and guidance. We made the difficult decision to postpone our graduation ceremony this year. Instead, each graduate will receive a small gift along with their tassel, diploma and diploma cover. This is a strange time and I remain so impressed by the resilience shown by our students, faculty and staff.
For so many years when my boys were younger, spring started when baseball began. That tradition of enjoying baseball games on spring afternoons continued when I came to TVCC more than a decade ago. Now, as I drive by our empty stadium, vacant fields, closed buildings, I found myself thinking about so many things I really love about TVCC and how much we are adapting and changing how we meet student needs. I have especially missed meeting prospective students and witnessing their excitement as they learn about TVCC.
Spring is typically a time when most new students and their families visit campus, tour our residence hall and meet with advisors. Since students can’t come to TVCC, we’ve created a really great virtual tour that lets them check out our campus from home.
Over the next few weeks and throughout the summer, we are also hosting virtual advising and registration sessions for fall classes. In addition to learning about classes, students will be able to meet key people on-campus, get help throughout the process, and have the chance to win a $250 scholarship at the end of each session. Each one-hour session features a new topic. Students who attend three out of the six sessions, will be awarded a waiver for their Intro to College course. This is a great way for new students to get a head start before fall. Registration for these free events can be found at tvcc.cc/admissions. Just click on the Schedule a Campus Tour option and then register; or better yet, email admissions@tvcc and we’ll send you a registration link.
While we are doing so many things virtually right now, I am so excited the TVCC Foundation is once again hosting its annual Garden Tour on Saturday, June 20 from 10 am to 3 pm. We so are excited to be able to have the tour and to offer a fun, safe event for our community. Like most things these days, the tour will look a little different due to COVID-19. We will be practicing safety and public distancing at each location and we recommend attendees wear masks. There will be no refreshments other than bottled water and there will be no van transportation this year. Tickets are $15 per person and can purchased at Red Apple, Andrews Seed and Oregon Trail Hobbies or online at https://www.tvcc.cc/foundation/ All proceeds from the tour go to scholarships for our students and this is an event you won’t want to miss!
Thank you for the support you continue to provide to TVCC, our students and our community.
Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
