ONTARIO
Have people actually heard the music produced by the band Depeche Mode or have they just listened to it?
For me, Depeche Mode transcends mere music and taps into some sort of emotional space that’s normally hidden from plain view. Their songs have pulled me up from the depths of despair, helped me to process grief, even forced me to confront the ugliness of my own personal flaws.
I didn’t become a fan of Depeche Mode’s transcendent brand of sound until I was a young adult and my late spouse introduced me to their full discography, rather than just the hit singles that I had heard on the radio as a kid.
One song in particular, “Shake the Disease” has a lyric that is very relatable to me – “You know how hard it is for me to shake the disease that takes hold of my tongue in situations like these.”
When the topic of Depeche Mode came up in a staff meeting recently, one of my coworkers mentioned that he is a fan of their song, “Wrong.” Instantly, I knew that song is the first single from their 2009 album, “Sounds of the Universe” and the corresponding “b-side” track is “Oh Well.”
Depeche Mode started out in the early 1980s and has been consistently making new albums and touring ever since. Throughout that time, the evolution of their product is evident, as is the anguish and turmoil that the band members have endured and harnessed into art.
Some songs I have difficulty listening to because the words, with surgical precision, have a way of cutting out the cynical parts of my soul.
“Waiting for the Night” is one of those songs.
The lyric that always reminds me of who introduced me to Depeche Mode goes like this: “There is a star in the sky / Guiding my way with its light / And in the glow of the moon / Know my deliverance will come soon.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.