The drive-in movie theater — once an icon of American pop culture — has made a comeback recently offering families safe, socially distanced entertainment. The drive-in gives you a big screen experience while lying on the hood of your car or in the back of the family wagon, under the stars, popcorn in hand. Pop-up drive-in theaters are typically hosted by municipalities, businesses, and nonprofit organizations giving communities a way to reconnect.
If you want the big screen feeling closer to home, setting up an outdoor theater might be a better option. You can host a movie night in the comfort and privacy of your own backyard with a projector, screen, and popcorn, of course. Put together a Popcorn Bar to allow “patrons” to mix in their own fixings for an extra special touch.
When friends pop in
Popcorn is a great snack to have on hand when unexpected guests drop by. Within a few minutes — and for just a few pennies — you can pop up a bowl of fresh, delicious, good-for-you popcorn. Raid the cupboard and you’ll find plenty of items to create a popcorn bar. Your guests will marvel at your quick-on-your-feet abilities and applaud your stylish good taste. A popcorn bar inspires creativity. While there’s no doubt hot buttered popcorn is pleasing to any palate, popcorn also can be enjoyed when combined with seasonings, spices and other foods like raisins, fruit and cheese providing a healthful, delicious snack.
Planned or impromptu, you can feel good about serving popcorn, a whole grain food that contains energy-producing carbohydrates and provides needed fiber to the diet. Popcorn is naturally low in fat and calories. And popcorn is ideal for between meal snacking since it satisfies and doesn’t spoil an appetite.
What you need: Freshly popped popcorn to suit the size of your munching bunch.
How To: Stovetop Popping — To pop popcorn on a stovetop, cover the bottom of a 3- to 4-quart pan with a thin layer of vegetable oil (don’t use butter, it will burn). Place 3 kernels of popcorn in the pan, cover with a loose lid that allows steam to escape, and heat. When the kernels pop, pour in enough popcorn to cover the bottom of the pan, one kernel deep, cover the pan and shake to evenly spread the oil. When the popping begins to slow to a few seconds apart, remove the pan from the stovetop. The heated oil will still pop the remaining kernels.
Topping options: Popcorn salt & pepper Assorted herbs & spices Nuts (pine nuts, peanuts, slivered almonds, pumpkin seeds, etc.) Cheese crackers Pretzel sticks Dried fruit (raisins, cranberries, apricots, etc.) Grated cheese Chocolate chips Cinnamon, brown sugar, nutmeg
Assembly: Set out a large bowl of popcorn. Put smaller bowls with various popcorn fixings around the big bowl of popcorn. Let each person fill a paper bag or other container with popcorn and top or mix with their desired flavorings.
Alternatively, you can offer up something already blended.
Sweet and Spicy
Popcorn Seasoning Mix
Ingredients
2 tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon ancho chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/4 teaspoon ground coriander
1/8 teaspoon cayenne
4 quarts popped popcorn
Cooking spray (helps seasoning adhere to popcorn)
Directions
1. Stir spices together in a small bowl.
2. Place popcorn in a serving bowl and spray lightly with cooking spray.
3. Sprinkle about 2 teaspoons (or to taste) of the mix over popcorn and toss to distribute evenly. Store leftover seasoning mix in an airtight container for future use.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.