Steve Dominguez, owner of Steve's Hometown Dealerships, talks to the audience ahead of a live auction conducted by Jo Malay, in the background, at the Taste of the Treasure Valley Fundraiser held on Sept. 9.
ONTARIO — A fundraiser which included a charity auction, dinner and golf scramble earlier this month raised at least $75,000, according to Steve Dominguez, owner of Steve’s Hometown Dealerships
This year marked the 33rd consecutively in which Dominguez organized the event, for which the main beneficiary is Help Them To Hope, a charitable drive that helps families in need with food, clothing and toys during the holiday season. Other nonprofits which benefit from the event include Jo Malay’s Ho Ho Express, the Next Chapter Food Pantry and the Oregon Food Bank in Ontario.
“There were a lot of support on table sales this year and some cash donations we weren’t expecting” said Dominguez in a follow-up interview.
Additionally, there were a lot of items in the auction which “brought in well over $1,000” each, he said.
Dominguez uses a lot of vendors to support his three dealerships. This could be for anything from body supplies and non-manufacturer parts to the people who provide uniforms, IT help, onsite repair, TV stations, newspapers and others.
“That’s how I get it started, that’s how the majority of those [auctions go], through people we do business with through the year, and obviously, the local people,” he said.
There were 40 tables at $15.00 or above that sold for the dinner, with some people purchasing a table but not showing up. And the golf tournament had 36 four-person teams.
A personal highlight for Dominguez in the 33rd year of hosting the event, was the enthusiasm of the people who attended the fundraiser events.
“How much they are willing to support our community doesn’t surprise me, but it inspires me,” Dominguez said. “The kindness we have in our community, the fact they recognize a need, our benefit is one small benefit which raises a significant amount, but in our community it goes a long way. My wife and I are encouraged by how many people are willing to help to make someone’s life brighter for a couple days of the year.”
As for Help Them To Hope’s 22nd season this year, a big need this year is a warehouse to start storing all the donations until delivery day in December. Ontario Mayor Riley Hill donated warehouse space for the past two years, Dominguez said.
“We need a warehouse that is at least 10,000 to 12,000 square feet,” Dominguez said.
Anybody who has a space that could be used, is urged to contact Dominguez or Rich Contreras as soon as possible to let them know.
“We try and occupy it by the first week of November,” Dominguez said.
