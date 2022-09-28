ONTARIO — A fundraiser which included a charity auction, dinner and golf scramble earlier this month raised at least $75,000, according to Steve Dominguez, owner of Steve’s Hometown Dealerships

This year marked the 33rd consecutively in which Dominguez organized the event, for which the main beneficiary is Help Them To Hope, a charitable drive that helps families in need with food, clothing and toys during the holiday season. Other nonprofits which benefit from the event include Jo Malay’s Ho Ho Express, the Next Chapter Food Pantry and the Oregon Food Bank in Ontario.



