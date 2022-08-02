Homemade chips layered with hanger steaks and blue cheese

Russet potatoes are used to make homemade chips that are the star of this appetizer or entree — depending on how hungry you are. Grilled hanger steaks and homemade blue cheese are layered on top of the chips. Blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, diced red onions, and chopped scallions add bursts of color, flavor, and crunch! Bonus: no utensils needed … but have a few extra napkins handy!
One of the latest recipes from the Idaho Potato Commission is courtesy of Over The Fire Cooking with Food Blogger Derek Wolf.
Russet potatoes are used to make homemade chips that are the star of this appetizer or entree — depending on how hungry you are. Grilled hanger steaks and homemade blue cheese are layered on top of the chips. Blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, diced red onions, and chopped scallions add bursts of color, flavor, and crunch! Bonus: no utensils needed … but have a few extra napkins handy!
Ingredients
Steak:
• 2-3 Hanger Steaks, separated
• 3 tbsp Cajun Seasoning
• Canola Oil, as needed
Potato chips:
• 2 to 3 Idaho® Russet Potatoes, cut into thin chips
• 4 to 5 cups of Frying Oil
• 1.5 tbsp of Garlic Salt
Blue cheese dressing:
• 2 Tbsp of Mayonnaise
• 1/4 cup of Crumbled Blue Cheese
• 1/8 cup of Buttermilk
• 2.5 Tbsp of Sour Cream
• 1.5 tsp of Garlic Salt
Garnishes:
• Chopped Scallions
• Crumbled Blue Cheese
• Diced Red Onions
• Bacon Bits
Directions
In a bowl, mix together the ingredients for the blue cheese dressing. Set in the fridge until ready to use. Thinly slice russet potatoes and place in an ice and water bath. Let these soak for at least an hour. Finally, lather you hanger steaks with oil and generously season with Cajun Seasoning or your favorite steak seasoning. Set to the side until ready to use.
Preheat your fire to high temperature (around 325-350). Add a covered skillet or dutch oven with your frying oil to heat up for 2 minutes. Bring your oil up to 350-375.
Drain the water and ice from the sliced potatoes and carefully add them individually to the oil in three to four batches so as to not overcrowd the skillet. Cook for 10-12 minutes or until they are golden brown. Make sure to flip half way through. Once the chips are done, pull them out and let them cool. Finish up all the chips and then toss in the garlic salt.
Finally, preheat a grill over the fire to a medium high heat (around 350). Add your hanger steaks to cook for about three to four minutes per side or until they are 120 internal. Once the steaks are done, pull them off and let them rest for 10 minutes.
After steaks have rested, slice them into bite size pieces against the grain. Begin building your plate with a layer of chips, drizzle of blue cheese dressing, sliced hanger steak, crumbled blue cheese, bacon bits, diced red onions and chopped scallions. Serve and enjoy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.