Homemade chips layered with hanger steaks and blue cheese

Russet potatoes are used to make homemade chips that are the star of this appetizer or entree — depending on how hungry you are. Grilled hanger steaks and homemade blue cheese are layered on top of the chips. Blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, diced red onions, and chopped scallions add bursts of color, flavor, and crunch! Bonus: no utensils needed … but have a few extra napkins handy!

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

One of the latest recipes from the Idaho Potato Commission is courtesy of Over The Fire Cooking with Food Blogger Derek Wolf.

Russet potatoes are used to make homemade chips that are the star of this appetizer or entree — depending on how hungry you are. Grilled hanger steaks and homemade blue cheese are layered on top of the chips. Blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, diced red onions, and chopped scallions add bursts of color, flavor, and crunch! Bonus: no utensils needed … but have a few extra napkins handy!



Tags

Load comments