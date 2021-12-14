Popcorn Board Recipes
Photo courtesy of Laurie Proffitt

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The next best thing to building a real snowman, these adorable easy-to-construct popcorn snowmen are sure to be a hit with the kids.

Yield: 10 balls, 5 snowmen (2 balls each)

Ingredients:

10 cups popped popcorn

1 (1-pound) package large marshmallows

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter or margarine

1 teaspoon vanilla

Decorations: sprinkles, licorice, gum drops, cinnamon candies, etc.

Directions:

1. Melt marshmallows and butter in a large saucepan.

2. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla.

3. Let stand for 5 minutes.

4. Pour over popcorn and stir.

5. Butter hands well and form into balls.

6. Decorate as desired

Load comments