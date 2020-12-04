This year I have been playing Christmas music early because it cheers me up, and I do need cheering up. Of all the beautiful music at Christmas, one of my favorites is “Cantique de Noël,” the French carol composed by Adolphe Adam in 1847 to the poem "Minuit, chrétiens"(“Midnight, Christians”) by poet Placide Cappeeau. We know it as “O Holy Night.” One line of the English translation touches me especially: “A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices, For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn.”
“Truly He taught us to love one another; His law is love and His gospel is peace.
Chains shall He break for the slave is our brother; And in His name all oppression shall cease.
Sweet hymns of joy in grateful chorus raise we, Let all within us praise His holy name.
Christ is the Lord! O praise His Name forever, His power and glory evermore proclaim.”
I have heard, and sung, these lines many times, but the mention of “weary world” is especially poignant this year. I did not have to endure the Depression and World War II, as my parents did. Their generation overcame want and strife during those 16 agonizing years. Instead, I grew up at a time of remarkable social cohesion, family togetherness, and awareness of possibilities. There were periods of tension and a growing awareness of social wrongs, but the desire to unite and overcome those wrongs was greater than what divided us.
I have been accused of wanting to return to those times, as if today’s cynicism is preferable — and that I am irredeemably provincial. I admit that I wish my grandchildren could ride their bicycles for miles in the big city, or ride the bus downtown at night, as I did as a teenager, without cell phones, without my parents having to worry. And yet, those of us fortunate enough to live in this peaceful corner of the once-overlooked Treasure Valley find ourselves accommodating large numbers of move-ins from places considered a deal more sophisticated.
At Christmas, I am reminded of the gift from our Father in Heaven of the comforting spirit of his son Jesus Christ. “At the heart of Christmas is the recognition that we are all loved fully and unconditionally, as imperfect as we may be … In the birth of Jesus, humbly laid in the manger, God has come to dwell among us, fulfilling our deepest need for a love that is infinite, stable and sure. (Luke 2:7-11, Matthew 1:23) In him, we know that we are not along in the universe. Life is not futile and hopeless. Each of us is loved.” (Cardinal Donald Wuerl, December 2017)
Gratitude is another antidote to weariness. “I have concluded that counting our blessings is far better than recounting our problems,” says Russell M. Nelson, prophet and president of the Church of Jesus Christ os Latter-day Saints. “May I prescribe two activities to help us experience the healing power of gratitude: First, I invite you — just for the next seven days — to turn social media into your own personal gratitude journal. Post every day about what you are grateful for, whom you are grateful for, and why you are grateful. At the end of seven days, see if you feel happier and more at peace. Use the hashtag #GiveThanks.
“Second, let us unite in thanking God through daily prayer. Jesus Christ taught His disciples to pray by first expressing gratitude to God and then petitioning Him for the things we need. Prayer brings forth miracles.”
A final antidote is showing love for others. #LightTheWorld is an invitation to transform Christmas into a season of service. “Hope Shines Bright” is the theme at https://www.comeuntochrist.org/light-the-world-2020.
This is a worldwide movement to touch hearts and change lives by doing the things Jesus did: feeding the hungry, comforting the lonely, visiting the sick and afflicted, and showing kindness to everyone. Jesus said, “Ye are the light of the world” (Matthew 5:14). #LightTheWorld is the perfect way to let our light —and His light — shine brightly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.