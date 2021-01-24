At Treasure Valley Community College, we are excited to see our local school districts begin to welcome students back for face-to-face instruction. Although we were able to keep our in-person instruction open for the past few months, we continue to work hard to keep our campus community as healthy as we possibly can. We stand ready to help any of our local schools as they adjust to the reopening. We’ve learned a lot about cleaning, communications and other requirements.
And we continue to learn and to employ best practices.
As part of our return to classes for winter quarter, all of our students who live in the Residence Hall were tested for the Covid-19 virus. They were tested once when they returned and a second time four days later, to ensure we had a chance to get ahead of any exposures. Fortunately, not one of these students tested positive during this time and we were able to start the new academic quarter on a healthy note. Thank you to Valley Family Health Services for their willingness to come to TVCC on a weekend when students were moving back into the Residence Halls. And thank you to our Residence Hall staff Kristine Needs and Ashley Herzberg for the great job they both did in coordinating and scheduling these tests for all of our students. It was a big task and I appreciate how seamlessly it went.
All of our students are also to be commended for their willingness to observe health protocols like social distancing and wearing face coverings. This is not the freshman or sophomore year any of them dreamed of, but they are making the best of it. And they continue to encourage one another to follow guidelines in order to help keep in-person instruction open.
Many of these students are also athletes, and simply put, with no games or competitions, this has been a disappointing fall season. We are looking forward to the reopening of athletic competitions, practices and other activities soon. I appreciate the efforts of TVCC Athletic Director Andy Ward and TVCC’s Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) Commissioner Mary Ann Verigan. They have worked tirelessly to help keep students and coaches informed about the changes in athletic plans for this year.
The Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) Executive Board announced that all sports (excluding Cross Country) scheduled to begin winter term will resume competition spring term. The resumption of competition is dependent on the decision of each member college to participate, and on the approval of state and local health authorities. All NWAC Championship contests are unfortunately canceled, but we are grateful that students will be able to compete, even if the season is limited. Our rodeo team will also begin competing once we complete written protocols where we can document we are following NIRA, local and state guidelines. Thanks to Rodeo Coach Drew Pearson and TVCC Director of Human Resources and Legal Anne-Marie Kelso for their efforts to ensure we are meeting all requirements in this area.
Again, there are still details to be worked out, but I am hopeful that we will begin to return to a sense of “normal” as positive rates for Covid decrease.
Working with the Malheur County Health Department, we know the way we continue to support efforts to decrease positivity rates is to wear face coverings, keep a six-foot physical distance, limit social gatherings and increase testing. As part of our support, we are hosting Covid-19 testing every Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at our TVCC Baseball Field parking lot. Again, the tests are free for anyone and Idaho residents are also welcome. We are also encouraging students and staff to stop by for this easy, drive-through testing weekly to help ensure we can keep our campus safe and healthy.
Thank you for all you are doing to also help move Malheur County out of the “extreme category” in the next few weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.