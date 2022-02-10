It’s amazing to me that here in Malheur County Oregon, which is a rather rural American setting, over the last year or so, the increasing amount of folks that have stopped me while shopping or in the Post Office or at the gas station, texted me and called me concerning their or their family members questions and concerns about their Veteran or milit
It’s amazing to me that here in Malheur County Oregon, which is a rather rural American setting, over the last year or so, the increasing amount of folks that have stopped me while shopping or in the Post Office or at the gas station, texted me and called me concerning their or their family members questions and concerns about their Veteran or military benefits, still continues to escalate. It is very nice being able to
meet and talk with all these folks, and also very heart-wrenching hearing some of their stories (and some stories are really hilarious) but just great hearing about their experiences while serving all us Americans during their military service.
Seems that more and more folks are still reluctant to venture out and this certainly has hindered many in being able to comfortably resolve questions and problems regarding their health.
Two main questions I get from veterans and their family caretakers is, “does the VA cover any or all nursing home and assisted living costs and what other long term care assistance can I get from the VA”? or the next big one is the night sweats and nightmares. Regarding the answers to this question an all of those you have about assistance from the Veterans Administration (VA), if your computer savvy just log onto va.gov and select ‘Resources and Support’ to get information and FAQs.
Or you can call your County Service Officer. In Malheur County Oregon call Mr. Connie Tanaka at (541) 889-6649, or his office is at 316 Goodfellow, Ontario. Or if you are a Veteran Oregon resident, log onto Oregon.gov/odva/Services, to find a Veteran Service Officer (VSO) near your community.
If you are an Idaho resident, call Kelly McCartney at (208) 616-0622 as she is the County Service Officer or her boss is Jim Philpott at (208) 230-9483 as he is the Idaho state service Officer.
You also might try as a Idaho veteran calling the State Bureau Office of Veterans Advocacy at (208) 780-1300, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or to find an Service Officer close to you, log onto veterans.idaho.gov and select ‘Service Officers’.
No matter what state you live in you can locate a Veteran Service Officer close to you, log onto veteranadvocates.org , choose the Programs/Resources Page, scroll on down to US State Veterans Affairs Offices, and click on your State. One thing you will have to have before getting any information is the Veterans DD214, to get yours log onto dd214direct.com and order one.
No matter where you are in this great country, you can access a Veteran Service Officer to help you with your questions. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE!!!
I now share a veteran’s story from a veteran in need. This Vietnam veteran approached me and was inquiring about night sweats and some bad nightmares. He had gone to the VA for help years ago and received treatment when he first got out but did not get the help he needed and never went back.
We talked for a while and I mentioned that I had received help from the Vet Center when I had a problem and thought that he might try it again. We agreed that he had not much to lose as he was not getting any better after all these years and, just maybe they might help. I gave him the number of the Vet Center in Boise, (208) 342-3612.
The Vet Center are folks that you really can be as blunt as you want and except for them required to avert life threatening situation they will not share any records with the Department of Defense or your
military unit or even other VA offices or community folks without your OK. They are straight up good people and I trust them and have been helped by them.
Been a while since that conversation and ran into the same chap at the same store — Grocery Outlet — and as a side note:
Grocery Outlet here in Ontario has saved more veterans from hunger by supporting the food pantry at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida and raising funds through a fund drive every year that supports the local veterans in need. Back to the veteran: he called, got help and is doing fine.
The outcome does not always work out, but as veterans we have paid the price of these services and is worth a shot. No money changing hands, no mumbo jumbo, just great readjustment counseling by some neat people that help with some trauma you are dealing with. Give it a try if you need some help.
Whether you are a veteran, active duty, National Guard or Reserve, give a call, see if you qualify.
“Pain is real. So is Hope.” Anonymous.
