When I was a young mother of two daughters, I came across this life-changing question from a favorite author, Brigham Young University scholar Hugh Nibley: “What would it be like if I could view and focus on two or more things at once? … That is a gift denied us at present. I cannot imagine what such a view of the world would be like, but it would be more real and correct than the one we have now.”
At the time, I considered myself an expert multi-tasker, especially after three sons joined the two daughters. For several years I was as busy as any overworked parent. I still tend to think of myself as an accomplished multitasker, but apparently I’m mistaken. “People can’t multitask very well, and when people say they can, they’re deluding themselves,” says neuroscientist Earl Miller, a professor of neuroscience at MIT. He adds, “The brain is very good at deluding itself.” Miller says we can’t focus on more than one thing at a time. Instead, we shift our focus from one thing to the next with “astonishing speed.” This concept is echoed by Anthony Wagner of Stanford University, who claims that multitasking can actually slow us down: “High media multitasking is associated with poor performance on cognitive memory tasks.” Come to think of it, that explains a lot.
Then Nibley asks — and answers — another life-changing question: “But why this crippling limitation on our thoughts if we are God’s children? It is precisely this limitation which is the essence of our mortal existence. If every choice I make expresses a preference; if the world I build up is the world I really love and want, then with every choice I am judging myself, proclaiming … to God, angels and my fellowmen where my real values lie, where my treasure is, the things to which I give supreme importance. Hence, in this life every moment provides a perfect and foolproof test of your real character, making this life a time of testing and probation.” (from “Zeal Without Knowledge,” Nibley on the Timely and the Timeless).
Our single-thought mentality means we make decisions every moment of our lives. We create ourselves by what we choose day by day, moment by moment. At any time we can put aside the life we have, and choose something better. As immortal beings in mortal bodies, difficult life experiences can either crush us, or we can endure with humility, patience, and finally, hopefully, wisdom.
In C. S. Lewis’ words, “There is no neutral ground in the universe; every split second of time and every square centimeter of space is claimed by God and counter-claimed by Satan.” This duality is evident in the book of Isaiah. We are given the reason for Lucifer’s fall: his conceited, indolent pride. “How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! … For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God … I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High” (Isaiah 14:12-14). We then learn that our mortal limitations make us incapable of passing judgment on God, who reminds us of his omniscience: “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts” (Isaiah 55:8-9).
As mortal beings, we are incapable of understanding eternity. “That is what mortals misunderstand,” Lewis writes in The Great Divorce. “They say of some temporal suffering, ‘No future bliss can make up for it,’ not knowing that Heaven, once attained, will work backwards and turn even that agony into a glory … The good man’s past begins to change so that his forgiven sins and remembered sorrows take on the quality of Heaven: the bad man’s past already conforms to his badness and is filled only with dreariness. And that is why the Blessed will say ‘We have never lived anywhere except in Heaven,’: and the Lost, ‘We were always in Hell.’ And both will speak truly.”
I hope always to live each moment in Heaven.
PATTY KENNINGTON is a long-time resident of the western Treasure Valley, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
