By Idaho Potato Commission
Check out this great heart-healthy potato salad from the Idaho Potato Commission.
This easy and delicious recipe is certified by the American Heart Association.
By making a few simple ingredient swaps, you can enjoy this all-American side dish all season long!
See recipe below:
Ingredients:
2 3/4 pounds Idaho® Russet Potatoes
8 large hard-boiled eggs
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
1/2 cup dill pickles, chopped
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup Miracle Whip
1/2 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
3 tablespoons brine from a pickle jar
2 tablespoons yellow mustard
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions:
{ul class=”instructions-section” data-tracking-label=”instructions section”}{li class=”subcontainer instructions-section-item” data-tracking-zone=”recipe-interaction”}{label class=”checkbox-list” for=”recipe-instructions-label-0-0”}{span class=”checkbox-list-checkmark”}{span class=”checkbox-list-text elementFont__subtitle--bold”}Step 1{/span}{/span}{/label}{div class=”section-body elementFont__body--paragraphWithin elementFont__body--linkWithin”}{div class=”paragraph”}Scrub Idaho® Russet Potatoes well, but do not peel. Place potatoes in a stockpot, add water to cover, and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-high and cook 12 to 15 minutes, or until a knife can easily pierce the potatoes but they are still firm. Pour off the hot water and add cold water to the pot to help cool down the potatoes. Set potatoes aside while preparing the remaining ingredients.{/div}{/div}{/li}{li class=”subcontainer instructions-section-item” data-tracking-zone=”recipe-interaction”}{label class=”checkbox-list” for=”recipe-instructions-label-0-1”}{span class=”checkbox-list-checkmark”}{span class=”checkbox-list-text elementFont__subtitle--bold”}Step 2{/span}{/span}{/label}{div class=”section-body elementFont__body--paragraphWithin elementFont__body--linkWithin”}{div class=”paragraph”}Remove the yolks from 4 of the hard-boiled eggs. Discard or save for another use. Roughly chop the 4 egg whites and 2 of the whole eggs, saving 2 for garnish. Add the chopped eggs to a large mixing bowl. Add the onion and chopped pickles to the bowl.{/div}{/div}{/li}{li class=”subcontainer instructions-section-item” data-tracking-zone=”recipe-interaction”}{label class=”checkbox-list” for=”recipe-instructions-label-0-2”}{span class=”checkbox-list-checkmark”}{span class=”checkbox-list-text elementFont__subtitle--bold”}Step 3{/span}{/span}{/label}{div class=”section-body elementFont__body--paragraphWithin elementFont__body--linkWithin”}{div class=”paragraph”}In a small mixing bowl, combine the mayonnaise, Miracle Whip, Greek yogurt, dill pickle brine, yellow mustard, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Whisk well to combine; set aside.{/div}{/div}{/li}{li class=”subcontainer instructions-section-item” data-tracking-zone=”recipe-interaction”}{label class=”checkbox-list” for=”recipe-instructions-label-0-3”}{span class=”checkbox-list-checkmark”}{span class=”checkbox-list-text elementFont__subtitle--bold”}Step 4{/span}{/span}{/label}{div class=”section-body elementFont__body--paragraphWithin elementFont__body--linkWithin”}{div class=”paragraph”}Remove the cooled potatoes from the pot of water. With a paring knife, remove the potato peels (they will come off easily). Cut the potatoes into small cubes and add to the other ingredients in the mixing bowl. With a wooden spoon, gently toss the salad ingredients to mix. Add the dressing mixture and gently toss again to coat all ingredients well.{/div}{/div}{/li}{li class=”subcontainer instructions-section-item” data-tracking-zone=”recipe-interaction”}{label class=”checkbox-list” for=”recipe-instructions-label-0-4”}{span class=”checkbox-list-checkmark”}{span class=”checkbox-list-text elementFont__subtitle--bold”}Step 5{/span}{/span}{/label}{div class=”section-body elementFont__body--paragraphWithin elementFont__body--linkWithin”}{div class=”paragraph”}Transfer potato salad to a serving bowl. Cut the remaining 2 eggs into thin slices and arrange them around the salad to garnish. Cover and refrigerate at least 3 hours before serving (preferably overnight) to let the flavors combine.{/div}{/div}{/li}{/ul}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.