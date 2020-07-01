WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Two Boise-based health systems which have locations serving the Western Treasure Valley have been awarded for being among the top 15 among their peers in the nation for 2020. Five entities were selected for each of the three tiers — large, medium and small — with St. Luke’s Health System and Saint Alphonsus Health System landing in the latter two categories, respectively.
The report also evaluated a total of 332 health systems and 2,492 hospitals that are members of those health systems.
The awards are part of the Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals program, which compares national health systems’ performance on the following factors: lower mortality, fewer complications, fewer infections, higher compliance for influenza immunization protocol, lower 30-day mortality, fewer 30-day readmissions, shorter stays, less time to service, lower episode cost and better patient experience.
Other performance measure comparisons include lower episode cost, fewer excess days, fewer complications and greater care compliance. In addition, financial performance of the health systems is included in the comparison.
Saint Alphonsus has five hospitals and more than 70 urgent care and specialty clinics throughout Idaho and Oregon, according to a news release from the entitiy.
“This recognition from IBM Watson Health is a testament to the dedication, professionalism and compassion of every colleague in our health system,” said Odette Bolano, President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System in the release. “We are proud of the work we do every day to be a trusted partner in healthcare and wellness for our communities in Idaho and Oregon.”
“Especially during these challenging times, to be recognized as one of the Top 15 Health Systems in the country is gratifying,” Bolano added. “We have consistently challenged our colleagues to look for innovative ways to deliver healthcare more efficiently, more safely and with a greater emphasis on the patient experience. This acknowledgement affirms that we’re moving in the right direction.”
In a news release from St. Luke’s, it states this is the seventh consecutive year the nonprofit has received the national recognition. To win back-to-back times is a rare distinction, and seven in a row is nearly unheard-of.
St. Luke’s gave accolades to Saint Alphonsus colleagues and other health systems who made the list.
“St. Luke’s dedicated and skilled staff and providers are committed to providing the highest quality and safest care possible,” said Dr. Bart Hill, St. Luke’s vice president and chief quality officer, in a news release from the entity.
“They truly are heroes who come to work every day, now in the face of increased personal risk, because that is who they are,” he said. “They set high standards in their daily work; being a safety net for our communities and a national leader in quality are results of that commitment to excellence.”
The value of the 15 Top Health Systems study is that it provides hospital administrators with crucial, evidence-based insights into the effectiveness of their leadership teams, organizational performance and management alignment, according to St. Luke’s. This research allows health systems to understand how they compare to peers and national benchmarks in terms of quality of care, operations and patient satisfaction.
