Healthy snacking Have you ever tried dried fruit and popcorn? Popcorn squares incorporate dried cherries and apricot preserves Popcorn.org Apr 18, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email These Apricot Cherry Popcorn Squares don't take long to make. Popcorn.org Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With cherry blossom season at its peak, our thoughts turn to the delicious fruits this beautiful tree will produce and how well dried cherries pair with popcorn.Apricot Cherry Popcorn SquaresIngredients• 10 cups air-popped popcorn• 3/4 cup dried cherries• 3/4 cup sugar• 1/2 cup + 2 tbsp. water• 1/2 cup sugar-free apricot preserves• 1/4 cup light corn syrup• 1/2 teaspoon lemon juiceDirections1. Combine popcorn and cherries in large bowl.2. Combine sugar, water, preserves, corn syrup, and lemon juice in a small saucepan; bring to a boil and cook, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves. 3. Cook until mixture forms thick, "ropy" threads that drip from the spoon. 4. Pour slowly over popped popcorn and mix thoroughly. 5. Spray 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. 6. Press mixture into baking dish and cool completely before serving. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Food Industry Gastronomy Industry The Economy Kitchen Tools Fruit Growing Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more Jobs Top Jobs County Program Technician The USDA, Farm Service Agency in Caldwell Updated 16 hrs ago HELP WANTED Updated 16 hrs ago Planned Parenthood is Hiring Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette is seeking Updated 16 hrs ago The Argus Observer has a full-time reporter position available.This position Updated 16 hrs ago
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.