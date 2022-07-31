Then Drexel H. Foundation’s 26th annual talent show is the place to show off that talent. According to a news release from the foundation, this year’s talent show on Aug. 11 will be held at the Rex Theater in Vale. Potential participants are encouraged to “start practicing that skit, song or dance now” in order to be ready for the show.
The “only requirements” for entries are ensuring the acts are “family appropriate,” be pre-registered for the show and attend the dress rehearsal on Aug. 10 at 6:15 p.m. at the Rex Theater.
The competition is split up into four age group categories: children; 4-11, middle school: 12-14, young adults: 15-19, and adults: 20+. First place winners in each category will win $100 in cash and prizes.
“Each contestant goes home a winner with a grocery sack full of prizes and gift certificates / coupons,” reads information in the release.
Registration slips are available on the foundation’s website or can be picked up in person at the dress rehearsal on Aug. 10.
“We have been doing this event so long that youth come back as adults to compete. Now that is sustainability in action.” said Sandijean Fuson, president of the Drexel H. Foundation.
Drexel H. Foundation has been presenting this talent show since 1995 with “many local businesses” getting involved to sponsor the event.
To find out more about the Drexel H. Foundation, visit the website or call Kelsey Tolman or Sandijean Fuson at (541) 473-3470 or write to the office at their office mailing address: 301 A St. E Suite F, Vale Oregon 97918.
This event is free to the public, there is no admission cost to attend this show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.