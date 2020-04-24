FRUITLAND — With in-person meetings being out of the question as the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce is joining the throngs of organizations migrating meetings to online platforms.
According to Executive Director Krista King, happy hours and chamber luncheons will be conducted via Zoom for the duration of the stay home order.
“We are still formatting them, [April 23 was] the test run,” said King. “For May, it will be more structured but the theme will still be to let loose and have fun on the call.”
For the May Chamber luncheon, King said Amanda Watson from Atlas Strategic Communications would be the speaker. Watson continues to work with Fruitland City Hall in helping publicize information regarding the re-run of their bond measure to remodel the city hall building.
“She will speak from the City Hall to show the small space the officers have to work with.”
As far as catering the virtual luncheon, King said she is ironing out that detail with restaurants in the area who are Chamber members.
“We are working on a possible to-go option they can pick up from one of our restaurant members,” she said.
Aside from conducting online meetings, King acknowledges that businesses need support in real life.
“We are participating in the Support Local Gems initiative with the State of Idaho that kicks off tomorrow and I have started our own Fruitland Strong campaign to recognize the businesses and encourage everyone to support them. I have been working with the Biz Zone for Support Local Gems-Fruitland Strong signs they will place outside their business and I will be interviewing businesses via Live [Facebook] feed to help support them.”
