VALE — The annual Hall of Fame banquet and fundraiser put on by Vale alumni to benefit graduating seniors with scholarships has been put on hold this year.
Saying it was “very difficult,” the decision was made by the Vale Alumni Association board, according to an email from Bobbi Buttice.
The honorees who have been selected for induction into the Vale Hall of Fame would have been honored during the banquet on Oct. 24.
“With the restrictions already in place and the many uncertainties going forward, the board felt, it was the best decision for everyone involved,” wrote Buttice.
