DES MOINES, Iowa
Payette graduate, Julie Halbur, who is majoring in accounting and bookkeeping at Des Moines Area Community College made the president’s list for the spring semester.
To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 grade-point average for the semester.
