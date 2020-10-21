Gerald (Jerry) F. Haines and Sharon A. (Trudy) Amstutz Haines, of Fruitland, celebrate 60 years of marriage this month. The couple was married on Oct. 22, 1960, in Pollock Pines, California. Sharon is retired, having worked as a florist, artist, housewife and mom. Gerald retired as a major from the U.S. Army National Guard, teacher and civil service. Their children are Katherine Harris, of Alaska, Jerry Haines II, of Payette, and Patty Frerichs, of Oregon Slope. They have 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The couple’s public celebration has been canceled due to COVID-19; as such, cards or notes in the mail or phone calls will be appreciated.
60th Wedding Anniversary
Haines 60th Wedding Anniversary
- Submitted photo
