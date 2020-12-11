ONTARIO
When a movie reminds audiences in the opening that the day is “Wednesday the 11th” it sets the stage for playful satire. So is the case with the new Vince Vaughn horror-comedy “Freaky” in which a timid high school girl switches bodies with an unhygienic psychopath dubbed “The Butcher.”
If all of this sounds like a familiar film premise, you wouldn’t be wrong. It is clear that director Christopher Landon was paying homage to the classic family flick “Freaky Friday” and its inevitable remake. He had previously put a horror twist on a comedy plot with his 2017 film, “Happy Death Day” that takes the story for the Bill Murray film, “Groundhog Day” (1993) and adds a slasher film component.
Vaughn does steal the show with his dual performances of a psychopath and a teenage girl, although the other half of this equation is Kathryn Newton (HBO’s “Big Little Lies”) who holds her own as timid teenager, Millie, and makes us want nothing more than for her world to go back to normal.
One scene has Millie, in Vince Vaughn’s body, comment on the killer’s sense of style and choice of fashion for her.
What makes this film work is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously, it playfully gives a wink and a nod to the genres it borrows from while being suspenseful one minute and laugh-out-loud funny the next.
The movie, which opened in theaters on Nov. 13 has now been made available for “Early Access” on-demand viewing through various streaming platforms for a premium price.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.