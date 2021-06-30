Grants awarded to historic property and archaeology projects across the state

HARNEY COUNTY — A historic property on the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Harney County is among 17 projects that garnered grant funding for restoration. Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, awarded 17 grants totaling $275,000 for historic properties and archaeology projects, according to a news release on June 28.
Four of the grants were awarded in the Diamonds in the Rough category. This grant funds facade enhancements that restore the historic character of the property. The other 13 grants were in the Preserving Oregon category for properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places and for archaeology projects. The stone cellar at Sodhouse Ranch in Harney County is among the 13 grants for historic properties. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service applied for and received a $20,000 grant, which will be used for “repairing/replacing the deteriorated stone walls and repairing/replacing wood elements,” according to information about the grant recipients. For the Sodhouse Ranch, the Fish and Wildlife Service matched $181,050.
The ranch is an intact 1880s era cattle ranch constructed and managed by cattle baron Peter French, according to information from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The legacy of cattle ranching heritage in Oregon is preserved at the ranch, it states.
“At the peak of its operation, it was the largest cattle ranch on private property in the United States,” reads the information.
A long barn was the most recent restoration project at the property. And renovations have been a primary focus for the past five years at the ranch, the information states.
Other projects which were funded include facade restoration grants in Lincoln City, Oregon City, Rhododendron and Wallowa and archaeology projects in North Bend, The Dalles, Portland and Salem.
In addition to the Sodhouse Ranch, other historic properties getting grants for renovation include Aurora Colony Historical Society, Aurora; Churchill Baker LLC, Baker City; Creswell Heritage Foundation, Creswell; Friends of Santiam Pass Ski Lodge, Deschutes County; Friends of the Oregon Caves and Chateau, Josephine County; Mt. Angel Blacksmith Shop, Mount Angel; and Union School District #5, Union; and Willamette Community and Grange Hall Historical Building Foundation, Benton County.
For more information about the grant program, visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.gill@oregon.gov or (503) 986-0685.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.