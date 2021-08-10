Got sweet corn? Here are some recipes to try out for the season
The following recipes are by Sunshine Sweet Corn and were published Aug. 4 on www.agupdate.com.

Sweet Corn and Tomato Sauté with Grilled Salmon

5 ears sweet corn, husked

1 T. olive oil

3/4 tsp. garlic, minced

1 C. cherry tomatoes, halved

1 T. cider vinegar

1/8 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

1/4 C. scallions, sliced

Cut kernels off three of the cobs (makes about 2 1/4 cups); reserve kernels. Cut remaining two ears crosswise in 1-inch “wheels.”

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in corn kernels, corn “wheels” and garlic; cook and stir until hot, about 4 minutes.

Add cherry tomatoes, vinegar, salt and pepper; cook until tomatoes are barely softened, about 2 minutes. Turn off heat and stir in scallions.

Serve corn and tomato mixture over grilled salmon, if desired, or as a side dish with the “wheels” as a garnish.

The mixture can also be served with grilled chicken, warm or at room temperature, or uncooked as a salad by simply tossing all ingredients together in a bowl.

Sweet Corn, Chicken and Rice Skillet

4 ears sweet corn, husked and halved

2 tsp. vegetable oil

4 boneless chicken thighs

1 zucchini, cut into thick slices

1/2 C. onion, chopped

1 tsp. garlic, chopped

1 pkg. (6.2 ounces) flavored rice

In a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Place chicken in skillet, skin side down; cook until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Transfer chicken to plate. Discard all but 1 T. of the drippings.

Add zucchini, onion and garlic; cook and stir until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in rice.

Return chicken to skillet. Top with corn, overlapping if necessary. Add 2 C. water. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat; simmer, covered, for 10 minutes.

Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped parsley, if desired.

Sweet Corn with Barbecue Butter

4 ears sweet corn, shucked

1/4 C. barbecue sauce

1/4 stick butter

Salt, pepper to taste

Preheat oven broiler on high. In small saucepan over low heat, combine barbecue sauce and butter until melted and smooth. Place sweet corn in a medium-sized baking dish and pour barbecue mixture over sweet corn.

Broil sweet corn 4 inches from broiler, being sure to watch. Turn and baste the sweet corn until golden. Serve warm.

Zesty Corn and Quinoa Salad

1 1/2 C. sweet corn

1 C. quinoa

2 C. chicken broth

1 can black beans, drained

1 1/2 C. tomatoes, chopped

5 green onions, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 C. cilantro, chopped

Juice from 1/2 lime

2 T. olive oil

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

2 tsp. cumin

2 T. red wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Bring quinoa and broth to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer until liquid is absorbed and quinoa is soft; let cool.

In small bowl, mix olive oil, vinegar, lime juice, cilantro, red pepper flakes and cumin.

In a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients and mix. Toss with the dressing mixture and seasonings. Cover and chill.

Serve with tortilla chips or crackers.

