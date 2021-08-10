Got sweet corn? Here are some recipes to try out for the season

The following recipes are by Sunshine Sweet Corn and were published Aug. 4 on www.agupdate.com.
Sweet Corn and Tomato Sauté with Grilled Salmon
5 ears sweet corn, husked
1 T. olive oil
3/4 tsp. garlic, minced
1 C. cherry tomatoes, halved
1 T. cider vinegar
1/8 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. pepper
1/4 C. scallions, sliced
Cut kernels off three of the cobs (makes about 2 1/4 cups); reserve kernels. Cut remaining two ears crosswise in 1-inch “wheels.”
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in corn kernels, corn “wheels” and garlic; cook and stir until hot, about 4 minutes.
Add cherry tomatoes, vinegar, salt and pepper; cook until tomatoes are barely softened, about 2 minutes. Turn off heat and stir in scallions.
Serve corn and tomato mixture over grilled salmon, if desired, or as a side dish with the “wheels” as a garnish.
The mixture can also be served with grilled chicken, warm or at room temperature, or uncooked as a salad by simply tossing all ingredients together in a bowl.
Sweet Corn, Chicken and Rice Skillet
4 ears sweet corn, husked and halved
2 tsp. vegetable oil
4 boneless chicken thighs
1 zucchini, cut into thick slices
1/2 C. onion, chopped
1 tsp. garlic, chopped
1 pkg. (6.2 ounces) flavored rice
In a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Place chicken in skillet, skin side down; cook until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Transfer chicken to plate. Discard all but 1 T. of the drippings.
Add zucchini, onion and garlic; cook and stir until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in rice.
Return chicken to skillet. Top with corn, overlapping if necessary. Add 2 C. water. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat; simmer, covered, for 10 minutes.
Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped parsley, if desired.
Sweet Corn with Barbecue Butter
4 ears sweet corn, shucked
1/4 C. barbecue sauce
1/4 stick butter
Salt, pepper to taste
Preheat oven broiler on high. In small saucepan over low heat, combine barbecue sauce and butter until melted and smooth. Place sweet corn in a medium-sized baking dish and pour barbecue mixture over sweet corn.
Broil sweet corn 4 inches from broiler, being sure to watch. Turn and baste the sweet corn until golden. Serve warm.
Zesty Corn and Quinoa Salad
1 1/2 C. sweet corn
1 C. quinoa
2 C. chicken broth
1 can black beans, drained
1 1/2 C. tomatoes, chopped
5 green onions, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 C. cilantro, chopped
Juice from 1/2 lime
2 T. olive oil
1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
2 tsp. cumin
2 T. red wine vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
Bring quinoa and broth to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer until liquid is absorbed and quinoa is soft; let cool.
In small bowl, mix olive oil, vinegar, lime juice, cilantro, red pepper flakes and cumin.
In a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients and mix. Toss with the dressing mixture and seasonings. Cover and chill.
Serve with tortilla chips or crackers.
