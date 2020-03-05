WEISER — St. Agnes is having its annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner on March 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The menu consists of roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, drink and homemade pie.

The cost is $8 for adults 13 and older, $5 for children 6-12 and preschoolers eat for free.

The address is 214 E. Liberty, in Weiser.

Takeout is available.

