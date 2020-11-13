“But Jonah rose up to flee unto Tarshish from the presence of the LORD, and went down to Joppa; and he found a ship going to Tarshish: so he paid the fare thereof, and went down into it, to go with them unto Tarshish from the presence of the LORD. But the LORD sent out a great wind into the sea, and there was a mighty tempest in the sea, so that the ship was like to be broken. Then the mariners were afraid, and cried every man unto his god, and cast forth the wares that were in the ship into the sea, to lighten it of them. But Jonah was gone down into the sides of the ship; and he lay, and was fast asleep. So the shipmaster came to him, and said unto him, What meanest thou, O sleeper? arise, call upon thy God, if so be that God will think upon us, that we perish not.” (Jonah 1:3-6)
The above passage describes Jonah trying to flee from obeying God when He had told him to go to the Assyrian capitol city, Nineveh and preach repentance from sin and faith in God.
It certainly was not a popular message to be preaching and could even be hazardous to his life, so Noah shrank from the responsibility and tried to run from it, as many Christians do today.
Because of Noah’s failure to obey God and fleeing into the world, hiding among the mariners who, as our passage indicates, were idolaters, not knowing the Most High God, creator and ruler of heaven and earth, God caused a “mighty tempest” or a great storm to come up in the sea.
Now, in the Bible, the “sea” often is a type of the world or humanity. It is a fitting description, for as the sea is constantly moving and tossed about by the winds of change and turmoil, so is all of humanity.
• The world is in turmoil to solve the pandemic problem.
• The world is in turmoil to solve its economic problems
• The world is in turmoil over the clash between democracy, anarchy, and totalitarianism.
• The world is in turmoil of sin, immorality, and violence
• The world is in turmoil of spiritual darkness
• Our own nation is in turmoil suffering from all of this, plus fires, floods, hurricanes, etc. which we blame on “climate change” (I recommend that you read the excellent article by Pastor Wesley Higgins entitled “Maybe We’re Asking the Wrong Question” which appeared in the Argus on October 23rd).
Amidst all of this, much of Christianity, like Jonah, has been asleep in the hold of the ship, just going along for the ride.
As a result of the turmoil, the world is desperately looking for a government or a leader to deliver it from this mess.
Because of its rejection of the One True God, and of Jesus Christ, the Bible tells us that a world leader will arise out of the “sea” who seemingly will have the answer to its problems.
This man will be received by most as the long-awaited Messiah, but will in fact, be a false-Christ.
He will offer peace and prosperity, but once in charge, will actually bring war, famine, poverty, and death. (See Revelation 6:2-8). Everything that is happening today is an unbelieving world literally fulfilling every end-time prophecy in the word of God!
Instead of depending on human governments to solve our problems, to give us peace, we need to turn to the One who is on the throne and is able to deliver us. We must keep our eyes on something that is true, immutable, and unwavering
“If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do? The LORD is in his holy temple, the LORD’S throne is in heaven: his eyes behold, his eyelids try, the children of men. The LORD trieth the righteous: but the wicked and him that loveth violence his soul hateth.” (Psalm 11:3-5)
It is not who governs our nation, but it is who governs our soul that is most important.
