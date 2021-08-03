Wow your fellow campers by preparing Garlic Steak Foil Packs from Kita Roberts’ GirlCarnivore.com blog page. that serve as a delicious, hearty and nourishing meal after a long day of taking in all mother nature has to offer. Made with sirloin steak, Idaho® Dutch yellow potatoes, mushrooms, garlic, onion slices and spices, these ingredients are divided into four foil packets and cooked over an open fire.
Another one-foil-dish camping favorite is Classic Idaho® Potato Low Country Boil Grill Packets that includes Idaho® red potatoes, corn, shrimp, andouille sausage, lemons and spices. We suggest prepping the veggies and meat at home and packing them in the cooler to make cooking at the campsite easier.
Garlic Steak Foil Packs
This is the perfect fuss-free dinner after a long day of camping. It’s served piping hot with filling steak and potatoes and is super simple to make.
Ingredients
• 1 pound Idaho® Dutch yellow potatoes, cut into equal portions, halved or quartered
• 1 onion, thinly sliced
• 1 pint mushrooms, sliced
• 4 cloves garlic, minced
• 4 tablespoons cooking oil
• 2 teaspoons salt
• 1 teaspoon thyme
• 1 teaspoon paprika
• 1 teaspoon steak seasoning
• 12 oz sirloin steak, divided into four 3-ounce portions
• 2 tablespoons butter, divided
• 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese, grated
• Parsley, minced, for garnish
Directions
• Prep the campfire for low heat:
• Build a fire and shovel the coals to the center, maintaining a low and even heat for cooking with glowing red embers.
Prep the potatoes:
• Place the cut potatoes, onion, and mushrooms in a large bowl.
• Add the garlic and drizzle the cooking oil over top. Toss to coat.
• Add the salt, thyme, paprika, and steak seasoning to the bowl and toss again.
Assemble the packets:
• Arrange four 12” sections of heavy-duty aluminum foil on a clean work surface.
• Divide the potato mixture evenly between each packet.
• Place beef over top of each.
• Top each steak with a pat of butter.
• Fold the foil up on the edges, crimping to securely seal the package.
• Grill the packets: Place each foil packet around the edge of the fire, and cook about 35-40 minutes, rotating as needed to evenly cook. Packets are done when potatoes are fork-tender and steak is cooked through to at least 135°F. The onions and mushrooms will soften in the juices.
• Serve: Serve each hobo packet as its own plate, unfolding the foil and allowing the steam to escape. Season with parmesan cheese and garnish with parsley.
Note: Make sure your potatoes are cut in equal portions as that helps them to cook evenly.
• Use dried garlic in place of fresh if that’s what you have on hand. 1 teaspoon will do, divided between each packet.
Classic Idaho® Potato Low Country Boil Grill Packets
Ingredients
• 1 pound Idaho® red potatoes, quartered
• 3 ears fresh corn, shucked and cut into thirds
• 1 pound medium uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning
• 1 pound fully cooked andouille sausage, sliced
• 2 lemons, cut into wedges
• 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
Directions
• Heat a gas or charcoal grill to medium heat. Tear six 18 x 12 sheets of heavy-duty foil.
• In a large bowl combine Idaho® red potatoes, corn, shrimp, olive oil and Old Bay seasoning. Toss to coat.
• Arrange even portions of potato mixture in the center of each piece of foil. Top with even amounts of sausage.
• Seal packets by bringing two sides up to meet and folding the edges together. Roll up each remaining side, leaving room for air to circulate and expand.
• Place packets on the grill. Cover the grill and cook for 5 minutes. Rotate packets and cook for 5-7 minutes more or until shrimp are pink and sausage is hot.
• Carefully open packets. Squeeze lemon wedges over the top and sprinkle with parsley.
