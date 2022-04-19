Giant Idaho Baked Potato — make it a meal for two

The Big Idaho® Potato Truck is back on the road, and for those of you craving a giant tater, the Idaho Potato Commission has got a dish for you. It’s the Giant Idaho Baked Potato recipe, as created by Danielle Kartes of Rustic Joyful Food blog.
Top with steamed broccoli florets, green onions, crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream and butter for a pretty spud-tacular meal … for two.
Giant Idaho Baked Potato
Ingredients
• 4 extra-large Idaho® russet potatoes
• 2 teaspoons olive oil
• 1 Tablespoon kosher salt
Toppings
• 4 to 5 Tablespoons butter
• 2 cups steamed broccoli florets
• 1/2 cup diced green onions
• 1 cup cooked crumbled bacon
• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
• 1/2 cup sour cream
Directions
• Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
• Preheat oven to 375°F.
• Wash the potatoes thoroughly and place onto the lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and kosher salt, then rub the potatoes to evenly coat.
• Pierce each potato with a knife tip for steam vents.
• Bake 45-60 minutes or until the potato is tender when pierced with a knife.
• Slice 2 inches off one end of 2 potatoes, then place the potatoes’ sliced ends together on a large plate to make one long potato. Make a slice halfway into the “giant” potato that runs its length.
• Press the potato firmly from the side, making an upward motion to crest that signature stuff-able baked potato top.
Fill with toppings of your choosing and slice into sections for serving.
