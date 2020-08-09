Each week as I watch the latest local numbers regarding COVID-19 cases, I worry about what this means for our community, our families, and especially our students at Treasure Valley Community College.
For now, we are continuing to work to reopen our campus for in-person instruction beginning fall term. We had one in-person science class this summer which gave us the opportunity to learn some things we will implement for fall term.
Our current “In-person Instruction Resumption Plan” is now over 30 pages long and is still being finalized. The plan will be submitted to the Board of Education for approval during their August meeting and then it will be sent to the Higher Education Coordinating Commission for final approval by Sept. 1.
To prepare for fall classes, we are taking a planned approach. While our intention is to resume in-person, we are aware that a Plan A, B, and C effort is required.
PLAN A
Classroom Space
We continue to plan for our “live” in-person classes this fall (including in the TVCC Caldwell Center).
All classrooms are being set up so that students are seated at least 6-feet apart and students will be required to wear face coverings at all times. This has resulted in significantly smaller class sizes but we believe it’s the right decision.
Face coverings
Face coverings are required in all classes, hallways, coming and going to class, any interaction with faculty, staff, or others. Employees and the public will also be expected to wear face coverings in public areas and office settings to set the example for our college.
Thanksgiving Break and Finals
Students will complete the last week of instruction virtually and then also take final exams remotely through virtual and alternative platforms.
Residential students who are able to do so will leave campus for the Thanksgiving holiday and will not return to campus until the start of the winter quarter. We are adopting this plan based on current public health guidance regarding risks associated with coming and going to and from campus, and models suggesting a potential resurgence of COVID-19 cases with the onset of the influenza season.
If we experience an outbreak at the college or there is additional state guidance or restrictions, we have a couple of contingency plans in place:
PLAN B:
All classes will be held virtually except for nursing, aviation, career-technical education, science, and other labs that cannot be conducted virtually. Those in-person courses will be subject to the same strict face covering, social distancing, and cleaning protocols as outlined in the Resumption Plan. This can/may happen by the Governor’s Executive Order, Health Department order, or the discretion of the administration. Faculty should be prepared for that possibility and plan accordingly.
PLAN C:
All courses will be offered virtually following the Spring 2020 quarter example. While this would be the last option, we are preparing again should this become necessary.
As you know, things are still changing and the dynamic nature of the continued spread of Covid-19 in our local communities means this plan may be adjusted. Flexibility will be key.
We will continue to provide updates. Thank you each for wearing masks, staying physically distanced when you can, and helping to keep Malheur County open. Please stay safe and well!
Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
