Getting ready to ‘Come on Down’ to Boise

It has been many a moon since I’ve attended a game show taping. The last time was when I lived in California, obviously before the COVID-19 pandemic if you’ve been reading my work the whole time I’ve been here.
Call me obsessed, but as your neighborhood game show enthusiast, I would have to say TV game shows are among the healthier obsessions. Imagine if I was obsessed with running over people’s mailboxes...
You can only imagine my excitement when I heard “The Price is Right Live” is coming to the Morrison Center in Boise next Tuesday. And I’m excited to say, for the first time, I will be there.
I have been to the Bob Barker Studio, where the broadcast version is taped at the Television City studio complex in Los Angeles, and sat in the audience at least five times (but George Gray has not yet told me to come on down, so that pursuit continues.). I know what to expect game-wise, but knowing that this is not the broadcast version but instead one of those tour shows, I anticipate it will be even louder as Morrison is much bigger than the Bob Barker Studio (Trust me, it’s really small).
Do I expect the same experience at this live show? No, because it’s much slimmer odds of being chosen due to the size of crowd I expect at Boise. I hear that they call four new contestants at each item up for bid round, so it’s also likely to be more intense in contestant’s row. Also, it’s not with Drew Carey and George Gray (for obvious reasons). In fact, the website just has pictures of Todd Newton (“Hollywood Showdown,” “Whammy: The all-new Press Your Luck” and “Family Game Night.” All-around a class act) hosting the tour. The website doesn’t say for certain who’s hosting this time around, but it’s pretty hard for a decent host to screw up “The Price is Right.”
Do I expect to have fun? Uh, yeah! Give me a game, I’m good! In the very slim off-chance I get picked, I’d like to play the Clock Game, Race Game or Safecrackers, if not Plinko.
I’m excited to see live events like this coming back into prominence. I’m just one of those people who like to get out, visit places, meet people and touch things. (Not to worry, I am the king of hand-washing!) Besides, events based on TV game shows just make for wholesome live entertainment.
If you visit the event’s website, you’ll find there are still plenty of tickets available for Tuesday. They may not be free tickets like the TV version has given in the past, but I see it as a good excuse to get out of the house. I hope to see you there with me!
Note to self: Pick up a pocket-size hand sanitizer on the way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.