PAYETTE — Treasure Valley Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries, invites the public to “Get Connected” on Tuesday. The meeting will be at Erika’s Kitchen, 1630 Third Ave. S. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the meal, and program begins at 6 p.m.

The cost for the event and meal is $14. Reserve a seat by contacting Wanda Lehmkuhl by phone or text at (208) 739-5030.



