PAYETTE — Treasure Valley Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries, invites the public to “Get Connected” on Tuesday. The meeting will be at Erika’s Kitchen, 1630 Third Ave. S. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the meal, and program begins at 6 p.m.
The cost for the event and meal is $14. Reserve a seat by contacting Wanda Lehmkuhl by phone or text at (208) 739-5030.
This month’s program includes Ontario’s own Bake-A-Deli owners, who will share the history of how the business got started.
Favorite local singer Obadiah Nesham will perform. Nesham is a local treasure.
Inspirational speaker Linda Varnes, of Nampa, will share her talk named, “Connecting the Dots." Part of her story includes an international incident that many will recall.
Stonecroft Ministries is a nonprofit, non-denominational organization with the goal of bringing encouragement to men and women in difficult times. The local Stonecroft group, previous called Ladies Night Out Christian Women’s Club, has been serving in Treasure Valley for more than 60 years.
The Treasure Valley Connection group meets monthly, usually on the first Tuesday.
March 7 is the next date to keep in mind. There will be plant starts for attendees to take home, as well as dirt and several small containers to use for pots (or you can bring your own). Pat Smith from Pocatello will share about her time in a maximum-security women’s prison.
