ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. — In their counseling work and in their daily life, highly regarded Pastor Garrett J. Andrew and retired educator and counselor, as well as an active artist Linda Abbott Trapp are constantly made aware of people's distress. Sadness, fear, anxiety, frustration, loss of hope, and resignation are everywhere.

Daily news affirms that these conditions are widespread, with mental and spiritual crises endemic, and few solutions are readily available. It is for these reasons they now release “Peace Be with You: Tools and Thoughts to Guide You from Anxiety to Serenity” (published by LifeRich Publishing).



