ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. — In their counseling work and in their daily life, highly regarded Pastor Garrett J. Andrew and retired educator and counselor, as well as an active artist Linda Abbott Trapp are constantly made aware of people's distress. Sadness, fear, anxiety, frustration, loss of hope, and resignation are everywhere.
Daily news affirms that these conditions are widespread, with mental and spiritual crises endemic, and few solutions are readily available. It is for these reasons they now release “Peace Be with You: Tools and Thoughts to Guide You from Anxiety to Serenity” (published by LifeRich Publishing).
This book honestly confronts current issues with hope that comes from the combined experience of Andrew and Trapp, two different authors with experiences in counseling, coaching, preaching, writing, and leading people on a journey to peace. This timely and short book can be used either alone or with groups. A questionnaire will begin their journey to peace, through an honest examination of their emotions and understanding in this moment.
Questions after each chapter allow them to take what they have read and begin to make it a part of them. Each chapter of this book has two parts, one written each by Andrew and Trapp. Here, readers will find that both authors speak with both their different voices and experiences on sensitive topics but they are headed in the same direction.
They also encourage readers to use what works for them and do not use what does not work for them.
“We address all issues through simple to understand recommendations for personal growth, as well as with practical tools that are highly effective and readily put into practice,” Andrew and Trapp say. They add, “Here, we combined our expertise from theology and psychology to provide the reader with well-tested solutions, as well as our willingness to share the best solutions from our years of counseling others. In addition, we share the hardest moments in our own lives, and what helped us survive and thrive. Further, the book is illustrated with 10 of Linda's abstract watercolor paintings, to provide an opportunity for further reflection on the topic at hand.”
When asked what they want readers to take away from the book, Andrew and Trapp answered, “Hope and proven tools for improving their outlook, relationships, and effectiveness in meeting the challenges of daily life in these difficult days, as well as the knowledge that they are loved and supported.”
“Peace Be with You: Tools and Thoughts to Guide You from Anxiety to Serenity”
By Garrett J. Andrew and Linda Abbott Trapp
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Authors
Linda Abbott Trapp is a retired educator and counselor, as well as an active artist. She has held numerous faculty and administrative positions, most recently, as dean of students and associate professor at the California School of Professional Psychology in Fresno. She later owned the management-consulting firm, Abbott & Associates, and personally delivered in excess of 3300 workshops, speeches, retreats, and coaching sessions for business, academic, and governmental leaders over an 18-year period.
Born in upstate New York, she has lived and worked in many states, as well as in Ethiopia, Mexico, and briefly in Siberia. Her published books include “Fresno,” “Valley of Abundance,” “Ornamental Plants and Flowers of Tropical Mexico,” “Letters to my Granddaughters,” and “Intentional Living,” as well as over 200 published articles in the fields of psychology, business, and travel. Her doctorate degree is from Iowa State University, and her prior studies took place at Hope College, Harpur College, and the University of Colorado.
Her artwork has been similarly wide-ranging, with her pottery, weaving, and woodwork in a number of private collections. For the last 20 years, however, she has been primarily working in watercolor, and finds it best expressed her soul. She has four grown children, and five grandchildren. She currently lives in California with her husband Robert and their pets: Witney, a Golden Retriever, and Jeffrey, a quite independent grey tabby cat. Her artwork can be seen at: www.lindaabbotttrapp.com.
Garrett J. Andrew is the pastor of Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church, with experience in diverse church and religious settings. A seasoned and award winning preacher, he has an ability to make Scriptures come alive and speak to the lives and situations of those who hear him and read his writings.
He has broken down the walls of race in church settings, and has been invited to preach in historic African-American congregations. He has led prayer vigils with Muslims and Hindus, has spoken at colleges about inter-faith issues and Christian history, and regularly writes “A Thought for the Day” that is shared widely. With degrees from Chapman University, San Francisco Theological Seminary, and McCormick Theological Seminary, he is considered a scholar, preacher, and writer who speaks with honesty and hope.
He lives in Nipomo, California with his wife Melinda, and their two school-aged children, Langston and Kensington.
